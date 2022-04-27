Celtics Channel Inner Tom Brady in Viral Tweet After Sweeping Nets

Just because he hasn’t been associated with New England for over three years doesn’t mean his legend has faded away in the slightest. Tom Brady’s work with the New England Patriots for nearly two decades has cemented him as one of the greatest icons in Boston sports history. So it only makes sense that New England’s fellow professional sports teams may pay tribute to the man whenever they get the chance. The Boston Celtics sure did after they completed their sweep of the Brooklyn Nets.

After the Celtics defeated the Nets on Monday, their official Twitter account posted a picture of Al Horford, Grant Williams, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, and Head Coach Ime Udoka huddled together at center court with the simple caption, “laser focused.”

For those who may not know, the caption “laser focused” is most likely a reference to Brady because he has previously used the words “laser focus” as a catchphrase when he’s been featured on the NFL’s “Mic’d Up” film segments on the sidelines during his Patriots days.

Because of Brady’s popularity as an athlete, and because the catchphrase is symbolic of his winning mentality, it’s been used in commercials that star Tom Brady too.

Christopher Cloos x Tom Brady – "Laser Focus" Always important to wear your blue light frames when working long nights – or when having a little fun! 😎 Watch Tom Brady in photo shop ahead of the new NFL season! Quarterback. In occasion of the beginning of the new season, check out our latest Cloos x Brady brand video! 2021-09-01T08:08:44Z

So, given Brady’s legacy in New England, it’s not too surprising to see the Celtics reference his signature catchphrase when they win an important playoff series. Plus, it’s not like this is the first time a former Patriots quarterback has recently been associated with the Celtics in the midst of a playoff run.

Patriots Players Congratulate Celtics on their Playoff Victory

On the same night the Celtics pay tribute to the Patriots’ most iconic player in franchise history, players on New England’s current team express their support for the Celtics after they finished off their first-round sweep.

After the Celtics eliminated the Nets, several players on the Patriots roster took to Twitter to cheer Boston on, including running back Damien Harris, defensive tackle Carl Davis, and linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley.

Davis himself even used a GIF of Jaylen Brown making a sweeping motion from back in 2019 when the Celtics swept the Indiana Pacers in the first round to show his support for the Celtics.

Davis, who is currently a free agent, was not on the Patriots when Brown did that, so perhaps he had been a fan before coming to New England.

Nevertheless, it’s always heartwarming to see professional athletes in Boston show support for one another when one succeeds.

Patriots Player Voices Displeasure Over Jayson Tatum Fouling Out

Players arguing with calls is nothing new when it comes to sports. However, seeing a football player openly complain about the calls from non-football referees is not something you see every day. Safety Adrian Phillips did just that after Tatum fouled out of Game 4 on a questionable call.

Though the Celtics prevailed anyway, Philips blamed them for the Celtics almost losing that game.

Times like these go to show that whether they’re playing or spectating, professional athletes never lose their passion when it comes to sports.