Celtics Legend & NBA Champion Dead at 74

Former Boston Celtics player and coach Chris Ford passed away at the age of 74, according to an announcement relayed by the team. The following was released by the Celtics via the Ford family:

“The Ford family is sad to announce the passing of Chris on January 17, 2023. Chris was beloved by his family, friends, and teammates. He had a great love for his family, the city of Boston, the fans, and the entire Celtics family. He always showed humility and respect for all those that were fortunate enough to be a part of his life.”

As a player and coach, Chris Ford’s career spanned over a decade of Celtics basketball, and he made his mark every step of the way. (1/5) pic.twitter.com/1A6TRZUe4p — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 18, 2023

In addition, the Celtics released their own statement mourning the loss of Ford:

“As a player and coach, Chris Ford’s career spanned over a decade of Celtics basketball, and he made his mark every step of the way. He was a member of three NBA World Championship Boston Celtics teams, one as a key player on the 1981 Champions, and subsequently as an assistant coach for the 1984 and 1986 champs. Ford went on to become the team’s eleventh head coach, leading his former teammates Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, and Robert Parish to multiple playoff appearances in the trio’s final days together. ‘Doc,’ as he was affectionately known by his teammates, was a fundamentally versatile all-around guard. He was voted the team’s MVP in his first season with the Celtics, and he is famously credited with scoring the NBA’s first three-point basket. Ford joined an elite group of Celtics’ personnel (Bill Russell, Tom Heinsohn, and K.C. Jones) who have earned championship rings as both a player and coach with the organization. The Boston Celtics sends their deepest sympathies to the Ford family and their many friends.”

Ford was a part of the 1981 Celtics championship team and spent roughly four years as a member of the team. In addition, he was an assistant coach with Boston from 1983 to 1990, winning two titles, and the head coach of the Celtics for five seasons from 1990 to 1995.

Chris Ford Made First-Ever NBA 3-Pointer

In addition to his many years with the Celtics organization, Ford is well-known for making the first-ever three-point basket in NBA history. He made the shot in Boston’s October 12 game against the Houston Rockets at the beginning of the 1979-1980 season. Ford finished the game with 17 points, three rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

Chris Ford, who made the first 3-pointer in NBA history and later coached the Celtics after winning a championship with them as a player in 1981, has died at age 74. #RIP pic.twitter.com/50LIeRBp1Y — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 18, 2023

Ford only played for two teams across the course of his career. He spent his first six years in the league as a member of the Detroit Pistons before being traded to the Celtics just three games into the 1978-19179 season.

He played 309 total games with the Celtics, starting 201 of them. Over the course of his tenure in Boston, Ford averaged 10.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game on 46.0% shooting from the field and an impressive 37.5% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Celtics Prepping for Trade Deadline & Warriors Matchup

As the Celtics continue to mourn the loss of Ford, their focus will have to be split. The NBA trade deadline is mere weeks away, and they also have a marquee matchup with the reigning champion Golden State Warriors coming up on Thursday night.

Boston will welcome Golden State to TD Garden on January 19 in their first game after a two-day break. It will also be their first game since the passing of Ford, who, during his time in Boston and Detroit, donned the same number 42 as current Celtics big man Al Horford.