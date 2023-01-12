$37 Million Wing Floated As Potential Celtics Trade Candidate

When looking at the Boston Celtics’ current roster, it’s hard to envision them undergoing a significant restructuring before the February 9 trade deadline.

However, according to NBC Sports Boston’s Darren Hartwell, re-shaping the bench rotation could be worthwhile if the Celtics were to target Josh Hart via trade in an effort to pair him with Malcolm Brogdon off the bench.

“Given Hart’s hefty contract, the C’s likely would have to trade Gallinari and one or two other players to absorb his salary. But Hart would be a seamless fit on Boston’s second unit as a well-rounded wing who can shoot, facilitate and grab rebounds. A bench led by Brogdon and Hart would be quite formidable,” Hartwell wrote.

Hart is currently in the second year of his three-year $37.9 million deal that sees him take home $12.9 million per season. It’s also worth noting that Hart has a player option for next season, meaning he could choose to opt out of his contract and become a free agent – as such, Brad Stevens would likely seek assurances that Hart would opt in to that final year if he was to target him via trade.

Trading Danilo Gallinari Is An Option For Boston

According to a January 6 report by NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg, the Celtics are currently at a crossroads with Danilo Gallinari as they look to improve their roster for what appears to be a potential championship push while also remaining faithful to the player they acquired via free agency this past summer.

Stray Celtics thoughts from @ChrisForsberg_ – Jayson Tatum's MVP path, Kemba Walker, and a Danilo Gallinari conundrum: https://t.co/3kWczs3G3F — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) January 6, 2023

“It might be somewhat cold to trade him as he rehabs without having never played a minute in a Celtics jersey. Alas, it goes back to the bottom line: The Celtics are on a quest for a title, and you have to use every asset available. Gallinari’s $6.5 million salary creates avenues for adding talent that might preserve a diminished draft stash and potentially keeps from adding to a stiff luxury tax bill,” Forsberg wrote.

Gallinari, 34, hasn’t played for the Celtics this season due to injuring his ACL while playing for the Italian national team at the Fiba EuroBasket competition this summer and could find himself being floated as a potential trade chip in the coming weeks.

Payton Pritchard Could Benefit From A Trade

On November 22, The Athletic’s John Hollinger wrote about Payton Pritchard’s need for a trade, noting how the third-year guard would benefit from moving to a team that could provide him with a consistent role and opportunities for growth.

Several NBA players are thriving on new teams this season. Who else could benefit from a change of scenery?@johnhollinger identifies 10: https://t.co/pt1qa51Y3U pic.twitter.com/zfZPEhqxLB — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) November 25, 2022

“Pritchard is 25, shoots 41.2 percent career from 3, and has another year left beyond this one on a rookie contract that pays him peanuts. He’s valuable! He’s just less valuable to Boston right now than almost any other team. In his case, one out would seem to be as a trade chip to get Boston another big man. The Celtics have thus far survived the absence of Robert Williams III, with the help of some solid contributions from scrap-heap pickup Luke Kornet, but the injuries to Williams and Gallinari exposed what is perhaps the one weakness on a loaded Boston team,” Hollinger wrote.

Having struggled to crack the rotation since the arrival of Malcolm Brogdon this summer, it would make sense for Boston to look at ways of moving on from Pritchard. However, they may wait until the summer, as the sharpshooting guard provides exception insurance in case of injury.