Celtics Could Pursue 4-Time All-Star on Buyout Market: Insider

For the last few weeks, all we’ve heard about is potential trade targets the Boston Celtics are rumored to have interest in, and of course, Celtics players who are interesting other teams.

However, with the February 10 trade deadline now looming over us, new rumors are surfacing, except this time they’re focused on the buy-out market. You see, sometimes a team desperately wants to move on from a player, or the individual feels like they need a new challenge elsewhere, and when both parties agree, players are often bought out of their contracts.

My @NBAonTNT report on Paul Millsap who is in Atlanta training while Brooklyn Nets search for a trade. In a phone conversation with the veteran, he spoke about the matter for the first time. pic.twitter.com/gnWDJUKgwq — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 2, 2022

One player who has been missing from his team games recently is Paul Millsap of the Brooklyn Nets, even though he only joined the team during the summer. Despite being one of the Nets marquee free-agent signings this summer, Millsap has struggled to produce in his 34 games this season, averaging 3.4 points, one assist, and 3.7 rebounds – career lows across the board.

Could Boston Have Interest in Millsap?

During a recent episode of Heavy on the NBA, Sean Deveney discussed the chances of Boston reaching out to Millsap should he be bought out of his current contract in Brooklyn.

“I do like the idea of bringing in Millsap—on a buyout. I don’t think you give up anything for him. I think the way that is heading in Brooklyn is it is probably going to go to a buyout situation. I think Millsap will probably look around and have some better options than the Celtics, but he could be a buyout option if that winds up happening,” Deveney said.





Play



Heavy.com NBA insiders on the Celtics at the trade deadline NBA insiders Sean Deveney and Steve Bulpett talk about the Celtics and the NBA trade deadline. 2022-02-09T15:07:30Z

The issue with adding Millsap is twofold. First of all, the veteran big man doesn’t fill a position of need within the Celtics roster, Grant Williams has proven to be a reliable backup power forward who is capable of playing small-ball five in a pinch. And secondly, buyout candidates usually sign with contending teams, which places Boston towards the back of the line for Millsap’s signature.

“I am not sure what the fit is like. I think there are other places he is more likely to wind up,” NBA Insider Steve Bulpett said when discussing the potential of adding Millsap to the Celtics roster off the buyout market.

The Bulls Have a Rumored Interest in Millsap

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Chicago Bulls are a team who have a firm interest in acquiring Millsap should he cleaver waives (assuming Brooklyn waive him, of course) and would have the added pull of being considered genuine contenders this season.

“Paul Millsap is another name to watch in Chicago if he gets bought out by the Nets following the trade deadline. The Bulls showed real interest in Millsap before he chose the Nets as a free agent. They could use a little help with their frontcourt depth as they try to make a run in the playoffs,” Scotto wrote.

Paul Millsap would reportedly prefer to sign with Chicago due to his connection with the Bulls lead executive. The Lakers have also been linked as a potential suitor for Millsap should he reach the buyout market. (via @JakeLFischer) pic.twitter.com/YPpgq8SOGK — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 2, 2022

Bleacher Reports Jake Fischer has also reported similar, noting in a recent article, “And while it’s believed Paul Millsap would prefer to land in Chicago, having a connection to Bulls lead executive Arturas Karnisovas from their shared Denver days, Los Angeles has been mentioned as a suitor for Millsap should he reach the buyout market.”

Millsap is a four-time NBA All-Star and well-respected veteran around the NBA, should the Nets decide to waive him and move in a new direction, there will undoubtedly be interest in his signature. And while an additional veteran voice in Boston’s locker room is appealing, adding the Louisiana native doesn’t seem viable at present.