Celtics Could Still Trade For Additional Big Man: Report

Despite Robert Williams’ absence to begin the season, the Boston Celtics have proven themselves to be one of the most dominant teams in the NBA.

However, according to a report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics are still looking at ways to further improve their roster, most notably in the front court, as they try to limit any potential weaknesses within their rotation.

“I think for Boston now as you start to look out toward the February trade deadline, I think another big man, another center who could play minutes in the case of Robert Williams missing time or 36-year-old Al Horford being out. They are trying to close every hole they can to be a championship team. So, I think you can watch Boston as they get closer to the trade deadline, seeing if there’s some more frontcourt help off their bench they could acquire.” Wojnarowski said on November 24.

During the off-season, the Celtics added Noah Vonleh and Blake Griffin to provide some additional front-court depth, but neither has managed to earn themselves a regular spot within the rotation, as such, it makes sense that the Celtics could potentially look at the trade market to acquire an additional impact maker at either the forward or center position.

Robert Williams Could Return ‘by Christmas’

During Wojnarowski’s appearance on NBA countdown, he also provided an update on Robert Williams, who is yet to play this season after undergoing surgery during the summer. The ESPN insider reported that Williams is progressing well in his rehab, and is expected to return by Christmas.

The Celtics look this good already and Robert Williams isn't even back yet pic.twitter.com/S5SdOBuQlv — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) October 22, 2022

“Robert Williams, who had surgery on his left knee two months ago today. His agent, Kevin Bradbury told me tonight that he expects Robert Williams will be back by Christmas. That gives him another month here, he’s progressing well on his rehab. And listen, this is a player who had two surgery’s in the last calendar year, they certainly want to take their time. Even without him, this is a team with the best record in the NBA, but they expect him to be back by Christmas,” Wojnarowski said.

Towards the end of the 2021-22 season, Williams was diagnosed with a meniscus tear, and underwent surgery, although he did return to the rotation in time for the playoffs, and helped Boston make a run to the NBA Finals. However, during the summer, Williams had to have a second operation, which kept him out of the Celtics’ lineup for the first few months of their season.

Williams Making Progress in His Recovery

On November 5, The Athletic’s Jay King provided an update on Robert Williams’ recovery after speaking with the All-Defensive Second Team center.

“They (the Celtics coaching staff) just try to hold me (back from) being a little too explosive sometimes, take my time with it. But pick and rolls, running the court, really doing a lot,” Williams said.

Robert Williams said he’s been “stepping it up” in workouts. Said he can do “really anything.” “They just try to hold me (back from) being a little too explosive sometimes, take my time with it. But pick and rolls, running the court, really doing a lot.” — Jay King (@ByJayKing) November 5, 2022

Hopefully, Williams can continue to take his recovery slowly, so that when he does eventually return to full basketball activities, the chances of him re-aggravating his injury is minimal, and he can remain in the Celtics rotation and help them push towards a second NBA Finals appearance in two years.