Celtics Fans Rejoice As Historic Rivals Miss Playoffs

The rivalry between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers is a tale as old as time, with both teams continually fighting for the title of the most successful franchise in NBA history.

While games between these two storied franchises might not hold the same weight for the players as they did in years past, to fans, seeing their rival fail is almost as rewarding as raising a banner. So, when the Lakers found themselves eliminated from playoff contention following their 110-121 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, April 5, Celtics fans rejoiced and took to social media to share their elation.

The Lakers, who re-tooled their roster during the off-season, were considered to be post-season favorites to begin the season, as everybody lauded their big three of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook. Unfortunately, that star trio failed to gel, and couldn’t find consistent health, so they will now be watching the post-season from the comfort of their own homes.

The Celtics, on the other hand, might have started the season slowly due to the influx of new players and a whole new coaching staff but found top gear at the turn of the calendar year. Boston’s improved performances in 2022 have allowed them to be considered dark-horse candidates for an NBA championship this season.

Celtics Fans Flood Reddit With Celebrations

While Celtics Twitter is often considered the go-to place for social media interactions with fans, Reddit also has a thriving Celtics community, where everybody can share in the highs and lows of a typical season.

After news of the Lakers’ failings became widespread knowledge, Reddit user mslawschoolthrowaway created a thread for fans to bask in delight.

“I remember when the season began they were the favorites to make it out of the West and look at them now. Can’t wait for them to blame the coach or Westbrook for the way the season went,” LGAMER3412 wrote on Reddit.

"So nice to see a superteam fall flat on its face. Hopefully, other players will take notice when the temptation comes," Redditor Albotronik wrote. While it's always nice to see a community come together in celebration, the Celtics do have their own issues to worry about. Right now, the team is embroiled in a three-way battle for the second seed in the Eastern Conference, alongside the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers. In a season where the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks are both potential play-in teams, seeding is of the up-most importance, especially for a team missing their star rim protector due to injury. Celtics Twitter Joins The Celebrations You can always count on Celtics Twitter to provide some comedy value. It doesn't matter if things are going well or bad, there is always somebody with an entertaining anecdote to share or an opinion that goes against the grain. But, when it comes to the Lakers, Celtics fans can be unrelenting, and that proved to be the case on Wednesday, April 6, as hot takes and playful jabs began to fill the timeline. "Brad gave the Spurs J Rich so he could knock the Lakers outta the playoffs, he's simply 5 steps ahead," @Comrade_Chrollo Tweeted after the San Antonio Spurs won their game to ensure the Lakers missed out on the post-season. "Lakers and Knicks fans had most to say about the Cs just to watch they (sic) trash teams get put in the dirt," Twitter user @TA1297 wrote.

It’s also worth remembering that the Lakers were knocked out of the 2020-21 NBA playoffs in the first round, meaning they haven’t tasted anything close to post-season success since winning the NBA championship in 2020 during the NBA bubble.

The Lakers are also likely to be without a draft pick this year, as their low finish within the conference means their selection this year will most likely convey over to the New Orleans Pelicans as part of the Lakers’ deal to acquire Anthony Davis.

Still, none of this is of concern to Celtics fans, who are fully invested in their team’s success when the playoffs start on April 16. But for now, we can expect to see more playful jabs and heated debates between rival fans, especially in the coming days.