Celtics G-League Team Sets Blueprint For Boston

A lack of three-point shooting is hindering the Boston Celtics‘ chances of success this season. Meanwhile, the Maine Celtics are setting records and nailing deep shots with bone-chilling consistency.

During Maine’s January 22 contest against the Westchester Knicks (the New York Knicks G-League affiliate), the team set a franchise record by dropping 26 threes. Sam Hauser, Boston’s two-way rookie, had six of his team’s three-pointers, while Chris Clemons went nuclear from behind the arc, dropping 10 of his 15 three-point attempts.

Setting one franchise record is cause for celebration. However, Boston’s G-League team was in braggadocious form, with the team also entering the history books for most assists in a game, with 41. Former Celtics big man Luke Kornet led the way as he dished out 10 dimes en route to a double-double performance.

27-year-old Jaysean Paige was also on point with his ball distribution, racking up eight assists in 25 minutes of play, along with 18 points and eight rebounds.

Sam Hauser Shows Shooting Upside

Boston currently sits 24th in three-point percentage, shooting a collective 33.7% from deep on the season. Poor shooting form from Jayson Tatum and inconsistent performances from Jaylen Brown has hindered the team’s success from beyond the arc.

However, the Celtics do have sharpshooters within their ranks. Aaron Nesmith was widely considered the best shooter in the 2020 NBA draft, while Sam Hauser is also known for his knock-down shooting. Yet, Nesmith seldom sees the floor, and when he does, the minutes he’s provided are inconsistent and not conducive to finding a shooting rhythm.

Most of Hauser's three's last night, came courtesy of movement. Lifting out of corners, curling over screens, or pulling up from DHO's. Both Hauser and Nesmith are better when shooting off movement. Slight tweaks can make the world of difference pic.twitter.com/dzgGyTK3U0 — Adam Taylor (@AdamTaylorNBA) January 23, 2022

While Hauser has spent most of his time in the G-League this season, despite the rules on two-way players being relaxed for a second straight year, It’s worth noting that the rookie is shooting 41.3% from three on 10.5 attempts per game and is averaging 20.8 points per contest.

Sure, a six-game sample size isn’t enough to truly believe in a player’s shot or his ability to step into the NBA and make an impact, but with Boston’s current shooting struggles, it would make sense to at least kick the tires.

Luke Kornet Is Dominating the G-League

When the Celtics opted against extending a new contract to Luke Kornet during the off-season, the reasons were clear. Boston had just traded for Al Horford, and Robert Williams emerged as the team’s best center. Enes Freedom was also somebody that brought a precise skillset to a Celtics team in need of additional rebounding.

Now, halfway through the season, it seems the Celtics could use Kornet’s pick-and-roll defense and three-point shooting off the bench.

20 POINTS, 8 ASSISTS & 4 REBOUNDS FOR LUKE KORNET! ☘️ pic.twitter.com/KyRegqw9XC — Maine Celtics (@MaineCeltics) January 23, 2022

At 7-foot-2, Kornet would provide Boston’s bench with genuine size and rim protection, while his pick-and-pop game would provide invaluable spacing for the team’s slashers. Over his first six games in Maine, Kornet is hitting 33% of his three-point shots, which isn’t enough to be a difference-maker but is enough to force defenses to respect your shooting ability.

Kornet has participated in three NBA games this season, two for the Cleveland Cavaliers and one for the Milwaukee Bucks. During those games, the veteran stretch-five played for an average of six minutes per contest but failed to make the most of his opportunity.

Depending on what moves the Celtics make leading up to the February 10 trade deadline, the front office could see their former big man as a viable third-string option if he keeps performing above expectations for the team’s G-League affiliate.