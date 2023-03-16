Celtics Get Huge Robert Williams Injury Update

Robert Williams hasn’t played for the Boston Celtics since their March 3 loss against the Brooklyn Nets, missing their last six games due to a hamstring issue.

However, when speaking to the media ahead of the Celtics’ March 15 contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves, head coach Joe Mazzulla shared an update on the defensive anchor’s recovery process, noting that he could return to the court within ‘a week or so.

Joe Mazzulla says Rob Williams could make his return "within the next week or so" Who else is excited to see the Timelord back on the court? pic.twitter.com/Xf4Wwo9XLu — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 15, 2023

“He went through it pretty good,” Mazzulla said, “Still on the timeline. Hopefully, within the next week or so…He responded well to the workout yesterday. Today was a lighter day for him.”

Williams has struggled to remain healthy throughout his career, but this season has been a stop-start year for him, with the defense-altering big man only appearing in 28 regular-season games for the Celtics so far. When available, Williams has been averaging 8.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 75% from the field.

Danilo Gallinari Trying to Return From Injury

Another Celtics player who has been struggling with injury this season is Danilo Gallinari, with the veteran forward having suffered a torn ACL during the summer while representing Italy at the FIBA EuroBasket tournament.

However, Gallinari released a statement via social media on March 14, noting how his recovery is going well and that he feels that his return to the court is getting closer.

“On this path every day is a victory, the body improves, the leg improves and you feel better and better. The small daily challenges with myself give me the motivation to improve. I do tests every week and each positive result gives the team which supports me, the green light to organize the following weeks. There is still a long way to go but the basketball court is getting closer and closer…,” Gallinari wrote.

Gallinari has amassed 728 regular-season games in his career, averaging 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 42.8% from the field and 38.2% from three-point range.

Celtics Could Trade Mike Muscala Next Season

As the February 9 trade deadline reached its conclusion, Brad Stevens moved to acquire Mike Muscala from the Oklahoma City Thunder, in a move that strengthened the Celtics’ frontcourt rotation.

Yet, according to an Eastern Conference GM, who spoke with Heavy on Sports’ Sean Deveney under the condition of anonymity, Muscala could find himself on a new team next season, despite being under contract for another year.

Luke Kornet & Mike Muscala went 1 on 1 at the final #Celtics practice before their west coast trip. Check out the highlights! ⚡️ by @FanDuel @AthleticGreens @HelloFresh pic.twitter.com/0UtAScnjoG — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) March 10, 2023

“It is hard to imagine they will keep both of those guys if Gallinari comes back healthy,” The GM said, “But at the same time, the option on Muscala is $3.5 million for next year. It might be worth it to just pick up the option and use him as a trade piece. If you package him with other guys like Pritchard and Kornet, you get yourself into the $12 million range on what you can bring back. So, if they do not have another option they like a lot, they could bring him back as a guy they potentially move during the season or in the summer.”