Celtics Throw Purdue Standout NBA Lifeline Ahead of Summer League

The opportunity to participate in Summer League isn’t much, but for players who went undrafted, it’s a genuine shot to make a good impression and perhaps land a training camp invite, or even an NBA contract.

The Boston Celtics are throwing that lifeline to Purdue standout Trevion Williams’ after the six-foot-nine center went undrafted on June 24. According to Jonathan Givony, Williams’ was unquestionably this draft’s best passing big-man, and for a Celtics team that is devoid of playmaking off the bench, that makes him an intriguing prospect.

Purdue's Trevion Williams will play summer league with the Boston Celtics, a source told ESPN. The 6'9 senior ranked as the best passing big man and rebounder in this draft. Will bet on himself at the Vegas summer league and look to secure a NBA deal with a strong showing. — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 24, 2022

Williams is coming off a four-year collegiate career with Purdue, and this season he averaged 12 points, 7.4 rebounds, and three assists per game while shooting 54.7% from the field and 35.7% from three, although his 59.7% free-throw shooting is worrisome.

“Williams brings some intrigue on the offensive end. He’s an elite passer. Not simply an elite passer as a big man, but as a passer, period. You can run the offense through him in the high post (incredible vision and feel) and capitalize on his ability to find shooters from the low post. Williams has great hands and can convert near the basket,” Justin Quinn wrote for The Athletic on June 24.

JD Davison Will Likely Play in Summer League

The Celtics entered draft night armed with the 53rd pick, and when selecting that late in the draft, it’s almost a guarantee that you’re acquiring a project player. By selecting JD Davison out of Alabama, Brad Stevens definitely swung for future upside rather than immediate contributions.

The six-foot-two guard is a talented athlete, but his on-court production is certainly raw, as displayed by his 95 turnovers for the Crimson Tide last season. Davison is clearly a prospect for the future, and will most likely spend the upcoming season with the Maine Celtics of the G-League as he continues his development.

Spent the morning watching JD Davison film – will drop an article on it over the weekend. But defo wise not to have too many short-term expectations — Adam Taylor (@AdamTaylorNBA) June 24, 2022

However, that doesn’t mean Celtics fans won’t get a closer look at the team’s latest draft selection, because it’s highly likely that Davison plays a role during Summer League, as he gets his first taste of NBA-level competition.

For reference, Davison averaged 8.5 points, 4.3 assists, and 4.8 rebounds per game this season, shooting 30.1% from deep and 46.3% from the field.

Yam Madar & Juhann Begarin Likely to Play

Interestingly, Davison isn’t the only point guard project the Celtics have on their books, as both Yam Madar and Juhann Begarin play the same position, although they’re likely to remain in Europe next season.

However, both of the Celtics’ stash prospects experienced a higher level of basketball competition this season – with Madar playing in Serbia, and Begarin participating in France’s top professional league – Boston will want to get a closer look at their development.

Interesting thought. Assuming Madar, Begarin, and Davison all play in Summer League, we could be in for a point guard roster battle – that will tell us a lot about whichever one struggles for minutes — Adam Taylor (@AdamTaylorNBA) June 24, 2022

It will be interesting to see how all three guards fit together in Boston’s Summer League rotation, assuming they all participate – and if one of them fails to earn a consistent role during the Las Vegas tournament, that could be a telling sign for both Celtics fans and the team’s coaching staff.

So yes, Summer League might be a low-level tournament in the grand scheme of things, but for players like Williams, Davison, Madar, and Begarin, it’s their opportunity to impress and get their foot in the door – and now, it looks like we’re in for an interesting roster battle.