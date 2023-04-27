Grant Williams Labeled as High Flight Risk Ahead of Celtics’ Offseason

Grant Williams‘ future with the Boston Celtics has been a discussion point for the entirety of the 2022-23 NBA season.

After failing to agree on terms for a contract extension last summer, Williams will now become a restricted free agent once the current season reaches its conclusion. However, according to Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley, Williams should be considered a flight risk.

“You sort of get the sense both he and Boston might be ready for a change, though this probably comes down to price,” Buckley wrote. “If outside suitors don’t hold his second-half slide too much against him, he could fetch a number the Shamrocks have no interest in matching.”

Last year, Grant Williams played a big role in helping the Celtics make the NBA Finals. This year, he can't get on the floor against the Hawks. He started the season flashing a ton of improvement, had a cold spell after the ASB, and now, what? Mazzulla doesn't trust him? — Adam Taylor (@AdamTaylorNBA) April 26, 2023

Williams has been struggling of late and has fallen out of the Celtics’ playoff rotation as a result. However, given his diverse offensive skillset and ability to guard multiple positions, there is still a chance Williams can convince Joe Mazzulla to put him back in the rotation and that he makes a big impact between now and the end of the season.

Justin Champagnie Could Replace Grant Williams

According to an Eastern Conference Executive who spoke with Heavy on Sports Sean Deveney, under the condition of anonymity, the Celtics may have acquired Justin Champagnie as a potential replacement for Grant Williams.

BIG shot Grant Williams 💪 pic.twitter.com/JC0dVo2bIx — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 22, 2023

“Champagnie has a lot of potential as a defensive wing,” The executive said. “It is a bit of a message to Grant Williams, like, ‘Hey, we will be OK if you leave.’ And they could legitimately look at him as a player they want to bring along.”

At six-foot-six, Champagnie is seen as a potential wing defender with a nose for rebounding the ball, and given Boston’s recent track record of developing player’s jump shots – see Derrick White and Grant Williams, they will likely feel confident about expanding Champagnie’s game.

Grant Williams Focused on Helping Celtics

In a recent interview with Sam Yip of HoopsHype, Williams played down his impending free agency, noting how he is focused on helping the Celtics win their 18th championship.

“Nah, you got to focus on today, brother,” Williams said. “You can’t focus on tomorrow, can only focus on what’s in front of you. For me, it’s always been about playing to the best ability that I can and winning as many titles as I can while I’m here. So after that, whatever happens, this free agency cycle, that’ll be determined this summer after, hopefully, we got the ring in my hand. So that’s the main priority. No. 1 is focused on getting this ring first.”

Grant Williams seeing Blake Griffin get playing time over him in the playoffs pic.twitter.com/lZSGDVae2E — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) April 26, 2023

Williams has played in 79 regular-season games this year, contributing 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists while shooting 45.4% from the field and 39.5% from the perimeter.

Unfortunately, Williams has seen the floor just once during the playoffs. Yet, as the Celtics head back to Atlanta for game six of their first-round playoff series, he will likely be hoping he can crack the rotation and help his team progress deeper into the postseason, especially after he made an impact in game three, where he scored 14 points on 100% shooting from the floor.