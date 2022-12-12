Celtics Grant Williams Sounds Off on Ejection Against Warriors

“I have to be better in a sense of being more mature and understanding that your emotion is as good as what you base yourself growing as a player. It’s just a matter of channeling that and using it in a better direction and using that a little bit as directing that towards your teammates and making sure everybody’s engaged and motivated. Direct them towards yourself if you’re not having a great game yourself,” Williams told Masslive.com.

Williams, a restricted free agent at the end of the current season, has been having a solid season for the Celtics, averaging 9.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 55.6% from deep and 46.2% from the field. Still, Williams will need to continue working on his ability to remain calm and refrain from any future ejections because if the Celtics are going to continue their solid run of form, they will need to ensure their primary rotation is consistently available for selection rather than serving suspensions or being sent for early showers.

Joe Mazzulla Blamed For Celtics Lack of Preparation

Throughout the December 10 contest, the Celtics looked like a team that was ill-prepared for the Warriors’ physicality and robust brand of defense, often failing to penetrate Golden State’s perimeter defense and failing to play their usual style of basketball.

According to CLNS Media’s Nick Gelso, interim head coach Joe Mazzulla should be taking the lion’s share of the blame for Boston’s capitulation, as he failed to give his team the tools they needed to overcome the reigning NBA Champions.

“I can’t help but think they were unprepared. This was a massive coaching malfunction. Joe Mazzulla had them unprepared today. They weren’t prepared. They came out of a friggin time out and turned the ball over,” Gelso said.

Interestingly, Warriors’ guard Jordan Poole believes that Golden State’s scouting department played a significant role in them overcoming the league-leading Celtics, which further strengthens Gelso’s argument. “The scouting report. A little bit familiar with the team. Guys were just locked in today, the entire 48, from jump ball,” Poole told reporters during his post-game press conference.

Jayson Tatum Accepts Blame for Poor Performance

Williams wasn’t the only player to leave a dissatisfied taste in Celtics fans mouths. In fact, Jayson Tatum criminally underperformed against the team that overcame Boston in the NBA Finals, shooting just 28.6% from the field and 22.2% from deep.

Speaking to the media following the game, Tatum was honest in his self-assessment, revealing that he only has himself to blame for his inability to help the Celtics overcome their toughest test of the season so far.

“27 games, 24 of them have been great, and you know, two or three off nights. I just gotta be better. I missed a lot of lay-ups, missed some open threes, things like that. So, you know, there’s nobody to blame, you know, but myself. I gotta be better to help the team win. So, you know, it’s not anything on the coach’s or anything like that,” Tatum said.

The Celtics will now turn their attention to the LA Clippers, who they will face on Monday, December 12, as they look to get back to winning ways at the first time of asking.