Celtics Guard Disrespected at Summer League Game

The Boston Celtics lost their opening Summer League game against the Miami Heat on July 9.

However, while Boston’s opening Summer League game was still in play, sophomore point guard Payton Pritchard tried to enter the secured baseline area so he could get to the other side of the court where Ime Udoka, the coaching staff, and Jayson Tatum were seated.

Unfortunately, security at the game failed to recognize the sharpshooting guard and moved to deny him entry into his desired location.

While the exchange between Pritchard and the security staff was likely frustrating, there’s also a humorous element to it, as just last season, the Oregon native was named to the All-Summer League First Team.

Jayson Tatum Speaks on Finals Loss

Pritchard wasn’t the only Celtics player in attendance on July 9, as Jayson Tatum was also pictured watching the game from the stands. The All-NBA wing looked relaxed and engaged as he cheered on a new batch of Celtics hopefuls, and hung out with friends in the crowd.

Midway through Boston’s 88-78 loss to the Heat, Tatum made himself available for a quick media scrum – his first press conference since losing game six in the NBA finals. During the interview, Boston’s superstar wing spoke on his ‘healing process’ after falling over at the final hurdle of the post-season.

“It takes a long time…I still think about it every day. Probably until the season starts. Probably until we get back to the championship, I guess…You know how hard it is to get over there. You know how much harder it is to get over that hump, so I’ve got to be better coming into next year, obviously, as we try to get back,” Tatum told reporters when asked about his thoughts on the NBA Finals.

With such a quick turnaround from the NBA Finals to the start of Summer League, one would hope that Tatum has taken time to rest and recover, after starring in a grueling post-season run that saw him pick up a nagging shoulder injury.

JD Davison Speaks After Celtics Debut

JD Davison was selected with the 53rd pick in the 2022 NBA Draft by Brad Stevens, and projects to spend next season with the Maine Celtics after signing a two-way contract with the Celtics before their game against Miami on July 9.

However, once he took to the floor, the rookie guard began to show flashes of why the Celtics targeted him once he fell deep into the second round. Davison is explosive, shifty, and has good poise when playing on the ball – while he’s also a formidable defender, especially in the passing lanes. The rookie guard ended the contest with 10 points, six rebounds, and six assists while shooting 27.3% from the field and 40% from the perimeter.

“It felt great, man. The environment was great, it was everything I’ve dreamed of. Just coming here, being on the court, with my family here to support me, it felt great for me to get my first run and get my feet wet. Ready for the next one,” Davison told reporters when asked about the experience of making his Celtics debut.

Boston’s guard rotation is incredibly deep and has recently been buoyed by the addition of Malcolm Brogdon, so the rookie point guard has a lot of work to do if he wishes to force Brad Stevens and Ime Udoka’s hands in the upcoming season and beyond.