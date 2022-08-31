Celtics Guard Projected To Be ‘Borderline All-Star’ in 2022-23

With Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the Boston Celtics already seem to have their fair share of established All-Stars in tow heading into the 2022-23 campaign.

However, considering the impressive array of high-end players around them, one could argue that within their midst are a few individuals who could find themselves right on the brink of receiving that coveted star status.

And while there could be arguments made for many of Boston’s current players, Derrick White seems to be the one getting all the love from pre-season projections.

According to the statistical analysis website FiveThirtyEight, the veteran point guard is expected to boast a 6.4 WAR (wins above replacement), thus categorizing him as a “borderline All-Star,” per their metrics, joining teammates Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart with such a classification.

The analysis also projects White’s five-year market value to be $110.1 million, which is $67.1 million more than the Celtics’ big-time offseason acquisition of guard Malcolm Brogdon.

White Could Be ‘X-factor’ For Celtics

Derrick White has found himself producing quite nicely for the Boston Celtics since being acquired by the franchise back at the February 10 trade deadline.

Though he may have kicked off his tenure in green and white rather slow, posting lackluster averages of 9.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.1 assists on 37.3% shooting from the floor and a lowly 21.7% shooting from distance through his first 16 contests, after getting acclimated to the system the combo guard managed to flourish during the final stretch of the season and at times during their NBA Finals run.

During the final nine games played on the regular season docket, White went on to post stellar averages of 14.0 points, 4.3 assists, and 3.7 rebounds on 45.8% shooting from the field and 46.2% shooting from deep.

Now with a summer of chemistry building and a full training camp on the way, it’s only logical to believe that the 28-year-old will be able to up his production and efficiency in comparison to last season.

In fact, White could improve so much this campaign to the point that NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg stated in an August 31 article stated the guard could wind up becoming ‘a real X-factor for the Celtics.’

“Even with the addition of Brogdon, White could be a vital piece for the Celtics. He’ll likely pair often with Brogdon in second-unit lineups. The triumvirate of Smart, Brogdon, and White can not only share ball-handling duties throughout games but is a group that gushes defensive versatility and gives coach Ime Udoka a lot of flexibility in creating lineups,” Forsberg wrote.

“Boston’s bench sometimes struggled to take the baton from the starters last year, especially in the postseason. White absolutely needs to improve his offensive consistency, particularly after shooting a mere 30.6 percent beyond the 3-point arc and 40.9 percent from the floor during the regular season with the Celtics.

“But the bench addition of players like Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari (upon his return from injury) should allow White to flourish a bit more. And if he’s anywhere near as good as FiveThirtyEight’s projections, then he could be a real X-factor for the Celtics this season.”

Though initially shocked to have been traded from San Antonio to the Celtics, Derrick White now has a chance to serve as a true difference-maker for a championship contender.

White Was Heavily Linked in Durant Talks

Before his “borderline All-Star” projection from FiveThirtyEight surfaced earlier this week, Derrick White was found often linked as a possible trade asset in reported Kevin Durant talks throughout the summer.

Perhaps the most notable proposal that came into the limelight this offseason was the one that Brad Stevens was reported to have offered up back in July, which The Athletic’s Shams Charania claimed to have consisted of White, Jaylen Brown, and a first-round pick for the superstar wing.

Ultimately, this deal wound up being rejected by Sean Marks and company and, as a result, the C’s come into the 2022-23 season with these two high-end talents onboard and the illustrious moniker of title-favorites.