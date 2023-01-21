Celtics Provide Injury Updates on Marcus Smart & Rob Williams After Early Exits

The Boston Celtics picked up their ninth win in a row on Saturday night, taking down the Toronto Raptors on the road by a score of 106-104. With Jayson Tatum sidelined, it was up to the rest of the cast to step up and pull out the victory.

Unfortunately for Boston, there were some casualties along the way. Jaylen Brown fell into Robert Williams’ knee, and Marcus Smart suffered a non-contact ankle injury. Both were ruled out at halftime. After the game, head coach Joe Mazzulla provided an injury update for all three players.

Jared Weiss of The Athletic reported on the updates:

“Joe Mazzulla said Rob Williams hyperextended his knee but it’s nothing serious. Marcus Smart’s knee is fine, but his rolled ankle will be a day-to-day issue at this point per Mazzulla,” Weiss tweeted.

He also noted that Derrick White, who hurt his knee in the fourth quarter, is okay, per Weiss.

Despite their absences after the half, the Celtics managed to grind out a win, with the game going down to the wire. Brown led the team in scoring, dropping 27 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, and three steals on 10-of-23 shooting from the field and 4-of-8 shooting from distance, but it was Boston’s bench that provided them with the biggest boost.

Grant Williams and Malcolm Brogdon both played over 35 minutes against Toronto. Williams scored a career-high 25 points to go along with five boards and an assist, all while shooting 7-of-13 from the floor and 4-of-6 from distance. As for Brogdon, he had 23 points, seven rebounds, and two assists on 8-of-16 shooting from the floor and 3-of-5 shooting from behind the three-point line.

Meanwhile, Payton Pritchard also came up big for Boston. He finished with 12 points, two rebounds, and two assists on 4-of-7 shooting from the field, all of which were three-point attempts.

Brad Stevens on Robert Williams Injury Management

Before he was an early exit in the game against the Raptors, Williams was being watched carefully, as he’s had two surgeries in the past year. During an exclusive interview with NBC Sports Boston, President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens spoke about Williams’ continued injury management.

“It’s a long game,” Stevens explained. “I mean, that’s the bottom line. He won’t hit north 30 very often right now. At the end of the day, he didn’t play, obviously, any in the preseason training camp, he gets ramped up with coaches’ games that only our head coach gets hurt in; everybody else is fine. But, he’s not ready to play NBA basketball at 30 minutes a game when he first comes back; now you can see, each game, he’s got a little bit more, and more, and more…I think it’s really a focus to continue to play well, get his legs underneath him, and get ready for the end of the season.”

Stephen A. Smith Sounds Off on Celtics

Despite the new question marks regarding injuries, the Celtics lay claim to the best record in basketball at 35-12. After their recent win over the Golden State Warriors, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith stated that he believes that “Boston’s the best team in basketball.”

“Boston’s the best team in basketball,” Smith said on ESPN’s First Take. “They can hurt you in a multitude of ways. Right now, I don’t think anybody would argue with the fact that Jayson Tatum is a leading league MVP candidate; he is a superstar. They have the best depth in the NBA, one could argue about Denver as well, but I’m gonna pick the Celtics for the moment. And, not to mention the fact that their defense can turn it up a notch when Robert Williams is on the court. Right now, the Boston Celtics are easily the favorites to win it all.”