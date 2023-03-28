Jaylen Brown Discusses Celtics Role After 41-Point Night Against Spurs

Since being drafted by the Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown has found himself playing a secondary role on offense, primarily due to the offensive talent in front of him.

However, on March 26, Brown shone when given the opportunity to be Boston’s primary offensive option in the absence of Jayson Tatum, who missed the blow-out victory over the Indiana Pacers through injury.

When speaking to the press following his big scoring night, Brown discussed his role on the Celtics and his willingness to play his part to the best of his ability for the good of the team.

Jaylen Brown on Standing Ovation from Celtics Fans After 41 PT Game BOSTON, MA — Jaylen Brown exploded for 41 points against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night, as the Celtics cruised to a 137-93 blowout win. Boston won their third straight, and will take on the Wizards on Tuesday night. Jaylen Brown spoke on his 41 points night and getting a standing ovation from fans… 2023-03-27T01:59:51Z

“I think that, you know, overall, throughout the years, my role is changed,” Brown said. “My responsibility has been different each and every year. And I’ve tried to be the best version of the role that I’ve been asked to. And then the amount of experience that you get, being in the role that I’m in now allows you to grow allows you to get better. But at the same time, I think my roles have been different, my responsibilities have been different. And now, you know, I’m getting experience and the opportunity that I’m grateful to have. I’m just showing, like, the opportunity to show my potential and what I can do, and what I’m capable of, you know, at the highest level, and those moments you can’t take for granted.”

Brown ended the game against Indiana with 41 points, 13 rebounds, and 3 assists while shooting 62.1% from the field and 20% from three-point land.

Brown Enjoys Being ‘That Guy’

During his post-game press conference, Brown referred to the role of primary offensive option as being ‘that guy,’ and shared his thought’s on being given the opportunity to shine while leading the scoring charge.

"When you have an opportunity to be 'that guy'… it's an honor" Jaylen Brown talks about being the number one option tonight with JT out and how it motivates him pic.twitter.com/efLtAwxCwk — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 27, 2023

“It’s great and it’s fun,” Brown said. “It’s a challenge. I get up every day and do my job. Whether they ask me to score, defend, rebound, I’ve always been, since I’ve been here in Boston, I’ve always taken pride in doing what I’ve been asked to do and whatever challenge that’s been I’ve always met that challenge with excitement and a willingness to be a part of a team. When you get the opportunity to be ‘the guy’ that everybody’s kind of leaning on, it’s a privilege [and] it’s an honor. I don’t take those moments for granted.”

Brown is currently operating at an All-NBA level, and fans will be hoping he gets the recognition at the end of the season so that he becomes eligible to sign a super-max contract extension, which would help Boston avoid one of their star players hitting unrestricted free agency in 2024.

Malcolm Brogdon Praises Brown’s Ability

Malcolm Brogdon has shared the court with some impressive talents throughout his career, yet, that didn’t stop him from labeling Brown as the best shooting guard in the league as he addressed the media following Boston’s victory against the Pacers.

Malcolm Brogdon Says Jaylen Brown Is The BEST Shooting guard in the league…He’ll be All-NBA" BOSTON, MA — Malcolm Brogdon had some high praise for Jaylen Brown following Boston's 137-93 win over the Spurs on Sunday night at TD Garden. Brown paved the way with 41 points, and when asked on his performance, Brogdon said "He's the best shooting guard in the league…he'll be All-NBA." —————————————– FanDuel, the exclusive wagering… 2023-03-27T02:04:58Z

“He’s the best shooting guard in the league,” said Malcolm Brogdon. “He’ll be All-NBA. He’ll make one of the teams this year. And his game really speaks for himself. When JT is out, he’s a #1 option, and he’s showing that he can be that. He’s put in the work. He’s evolved since we came to the league together. He’s evolved and taken giant steps forward every year. He’s playing at an extremely high level.”

The Celtics will be back in action on March 28 when they face off against the Washington Wizards.