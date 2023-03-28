Jaylen Brown Discusses Celtics Role After 41-Point Night Against Spurs

Since being drafted by the Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown has found himself playing a secondary role on offense, primarily due to the offensive talent in front of him.
However, on March 26, Brown shone when given the opportunity to be Boston’s primary offensive option in the absence of Jayson Tatum, who missed the blow-out victory over the Indiana Pacers through injury.
When speaking to the press following his big scoring night, Brown discussed his role on the Celtics and his willingness to play his part to the best of his ability for the good of the team.
“I think that, you know, overall, throughout the years, my role is changed,” Brown said. “My responsibility has been different each and every year. And I’ve tried to be the best version of the role that I’ve been asked to. And then the amount of experience that you get, being in the role that I’m in now allows you to grow allows you to get better. But at the same time, I think my roles have been different, my responsibilities have been different. And now, you know, I’m getting experience and the opportunity that I’m grateful to have. I’m just showing, like, the opportunity to show my potential and what I can do, and what I’m capable of, you know, at the highest level, and those moments you can’t take for granted.”
Brown ended the game against Indiana with 41 points, 13 rebounds, and 3 assists while shooting 62.1% from the field and 20% from three-point land.
Brown Enjoys Being ‘That Guy’
During his post-game press conference, Brown referred to the role of primary offensive option as being ‘that guy,’ and shared his thought’s on being given the opportunity to shine while leading the scoring charge.
“It’s great and it’s fun,” Brown said. “It’s a challenge. I get up every day and do my job. Whether they ask me to score, defend, rebound, I’ve always been, since I’ve been here in Boston, I’ve always taken pride in doing what I’ve been asked to do and whatever challenge that’s been I’ve always met that challenge with excitement and a willingness to be a part of a team. When you get the opportunity to be ‘the guy’ that everybody’s kind of leaning on, it’s a privilege [and] it’s an honor. I don’t take those moments for granted.”
Brown is currently operating at an All-NBA level, and fans will be hoping he gets the recognition at the end of the season so that he becomes eligible to sign a super-max contract extension, which would help Boston avoid one of their star players hitting unrestricted free agency in 2024.
Malcolm Brogdon Praises Brown’s Ability
Malcolm Brogdon has shared the court with some impressive talents throughout his career, yet, that didn’t stop him from labeling Brown as the best shooting guard in the league as he addressed the media following Boston’s victory against the Pacers.