Celtics Jaylen Brown Filmed Training With 7-Time All-Star

The Boston Celtics might have made a deep post-season run, but that hasn’t stopped Jaylen Brown from getting straight back in the lab to work on his game.

In a recent video that has begun to trend throughout social media, Brown can be seen working on his game alongside former NBA All-Star and scoring machine Tracy McGrady.

This isn’t the first time the duo has worked out together in the off-season, as Brown and McGrady also spent some time training together during the summer of 2018, as one of Boston’s star wings looked to take his game to the next level heading into his third NBA season.

Unfortunately, the returns from Brown’s initial training sessions with T-Mac didn’t pay immediate dividends, and it wasn’t until the 2019-20 season that we saw the fruits of his summer works out says begin to bear fruit.

Brown Continues to Impress for Boston

Over the last three seasons, Jaylen Brown has averaged 22.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, and three assists per game, while shooting 37.8% from the perimeter and 47.9% from the field.

It’s that level of production that has caused a debate within the fanbase about who should be Boston’s primary offensive weapon, Brown, or Jayson Tatum? Either way, Brown’s ability to pressure the rim with his athletic drives, or hurt teams with his vastly improved catch-and-shoot activity has seen him take his overall game to a new level.

Although the Celtics were unable to defeat the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, Brown was impressive throughout their post-season run, averaging 23.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 37.3% from deep and 47% from the field.

However, the Georgia native does need to improve on his ball-handling skills and become a more consistent finisher at the free-throw line, as his career 71.2% shooting from the line is not befitting for a player of his talent level.

Brown Floated in Kevin Durant Trade Rumors

It’s no secret that Kevin Durant wants out of the Brooklyn Nets and that almost every team in the NBA is trying to figure out how to acquire him. According to multiple analysts, including Brian Scalabrine, Boston’s best chance at landing Durant is by sending Brown in the opposite direction.

“Jaylen Brown, three picks, two rights to swap, and Daniel Theis, the money works,” said Scalabrine regarding a potential Celtics package for Durant. You’re getting the All-Star caliber player, and you’re getting picks moving forward, and you have to understand that there is a connection. The Al Horford connection with Kevin Durant, they were kind of linked during that free agency when he went to Golden State…and you get a chance to play with Jayson Tatum, a guy he’s played on the Olympic team with him, where they worked out together and stuff like that. So, there is a connection,” Scalabrine postulated during a June 26 appearance on NBA radio.

With Kevin Durant “monitoring” the Kyrie situation in Brooklyn, could he be on the move this summer?@Scalabrine makes the case for the #Celtics being KD’s next team. pic.twitter.com/S24GMbdEGS — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) June 26, 2022

For Brown to be mentioned as a potential makeweight in a trade for one of the best players on the planet, only goes to show how highly respected his game is around the league. And if the 25-year-old wing continues to improve his handle, and improves at his current rate, it won’t be long until he’s viewed as one of the best players in the league himself.