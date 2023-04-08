Celtics’ Jaylen Brown ‘Pissed’ Over Bizarre Injury, Details Playoff Status

On April 7, the Boston Celtics had to overcome the Toronto Raptors without the help of Jaylen Brown, who missed the game due to an injury.

Shortly after the contest concluded, it was revealed that Brown had cut his hand on some glass after knocking over a vase at home, which required five stitches. Fortunately for the Celtics, Brown is expected to recover in time to participate in the opening game of the playoffs, as reported by The Athletic’s Jared Weiss.

Jaylen Brown cut his right hand picking up a glass vase he knocked over while watering his plants last night and got 5 stitches. Said he’s expected to be ready for the playoffs, but he’s pissed. pic.twitter.com/JMVYnwGgtN — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) April 7, 2023

“Jaylen Brown cut his right hand picking up a glass vase he knocked over while watering his plants last night and got 5 stitches,” Weiss Tweeted. “Said he’s expected to be ready for the playoffs, but he’s pi***d.”

Brown has been exceptional for the Celtics this season, putting himself in a position to earn an All-NBA selection and subsequently qualify for a supermax contract. In 67 games, Brown is averaging 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game on 49.1% shooting from the field and 33.5% shooting from deep.

Jaylen Brown Sounds Off on Trade Rumors

Celtics star Jaylen Brown sits down with @Stadium: “I get why people try to break up duos because so far, (Jayson and I) have been incredibly successful. At this point, we’re part of each other’s destiny.” On rookie year lessons, headlocks with Marcus Smart, sacrifice, much more. pic.twitter.com/WlnrlFh9f6 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 4, 2023

For the majority of his career, Brown has dealt with rumors regarding a potential trade away from Boston, most recently with the Kevin Durant saga that took place when the superstar requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets during the summer.

However, despite all the noise, Brown has remained in Boston and continues to form a fearsome duo alongside fellow All-Star wing Jayson Tatum. During an April 4 sitdown with Shams Charania of The Athletic, Brown discussed the trade rumors and opened up on his partnership with Tatum.

“I get why people always try to break up duos…because so far [Jayson and I] have been incredibly successful, and hopefully we can be even more,” Brown said. “Only thing that will put the ribbon on top is getting a championship.”

Brown was a significant part of the Celtics roster that made it to the NBA Finals last season before the Celtics lost to the Golden State Warriors, and now Celtics fans will be hoping he can recover from his hand injury to help lead the team back to the big stage later this year.

Jayson Tatum Sounds Off on Celtics Playoffs Chances

Jayson Tatum on playoff time: 'This is the moment we been working for' BOSTON, MA — As the regular season is all but finished for the Boston Celtics, the team can turn their attention to the playoffs and begin to prepare for potential matchups. On the postseason finally arriving, Jayson Tatum said it's what the Celtics have been working towards all season long. —————————————– FanDuel is the exclusive… 2023-04-08T04:26:35Z

When speaking to the media following the Celtics’ April 7 victory over the Raptors, Tatum opened up on the hard work he and his teammates have been putting in behind the scenes. And now, Tatum and the Celtics are excited to be entering the postseason and moving one step closer to their ultimate goal of winning a championship.

“Experience is the best teacher, Tatum said. “This group, (what) we’ve been through over his last two years, we’ve been through a lot. We’ve accomplished a lot and we’ve failed and we’ve failed together. And essentially, we worked all offseason, and preseason, and had a great regular season. I know we got one more game (left), but to get to this point, to get back to the playoffs, to get another opportunity and another shot. This is the moment that we have been waiting for, been working for.”

The Celtics will play their final regular season game on April 9, when they face off against the Atlanta Hawks.