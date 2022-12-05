Celtics Jaylen Brown Sends Warning to Entire NBA

On December 4, Jaylen Brown continued his high-level run of form, helping the Boston Celtics to defeat the Brooklyn Nets 103-92.

Speaking to NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin on the sidelines following the game, Brown took a moment to share an ominous warning to the rest of the NBA, stating that he’s capable of playing with the best in the world and is enjoying reminding everybody of what he can do.

"I can play with the best of them and I just like reminding people of that."@FCHWPO catching up with @tvabby after dropping 34 points vs. the #Nets pic.twitter.com/hJgax91kqR — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 5, 2022

“Just being aggressive, coming out, making them have to guard me. I got it going and just kept it going. I can play with the best of them, so I just like reminding people of that…I’m feeling good, I’m feeling great, I’m feeling strong, I’m getting into a rhythm. I’m starting to focus in a little bit more on what’s in front of us, playing both sides of the ball. I’m starting to get a rhythm into the season,” Brown said.

Brown ended the contest against Brooklyn with 34 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and four blocks while shooting 50% from the field on 10-of-20 shooting and 55.6% from deep.

Marcus Smart Believes Brown is Capable of Winning MVP

On November 23, Brown helped the Celtics overcome a Luka Doncic-led Dallas Mavericks team courtesy of a 31-point outing on 72% shooting. Speaking to the media following that game, Marcus Smart revealed his belief that Brown is capable of challenging for an MVP title in the future – if he can find consistency with his current level of play.

"When JB is playing at his highest (level) he's an MVP candidate as well" Marcus Smart on Jaylen Brown potentially being in MVP race pic.twitter.com/EP5UZeo16Y — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 24, 2022

“The things that he’s doing when he’s at his best is the same thing JT’s doing at his. You know, JT has been in the talks for the MVP race, and when JB is playing the way he’s playing at his highest peak, he’s in that race too…We got two sharpshooters that can do some damage. So, I’m saying, when JB is playing at his highest, he’s an MVP candidate as well,” Smart said.

Kevin Durant Praises Boston’s Strength in Depth

Against the Nets, Boston was without both Robert Williams (who is yet to play this season) and Marcus Smart, yet they still managed to end the game victorious while holding one the Nets to under 100 points.

Speaking to the media following the game, Kevin Durant credited the Celtics’ strength in depth, noting that even with some of their primary rotation players missing, Boston is still a tough opponent with elite talent throughout their roster.

Play

Kevin Durant on Celtics: They Got Such a DEEP Team | Nets Postgame Interview BROOKLYN, NY — Nets guard Kyrie Irving was interviewed following the Nets 103-92 loss to the Celtics on Sunday night at the Barclays Center. —————————————– – #celtics #NBA #CelticsCLNS The CLNS Media Network is the leading provider for video/audio content. CLNS is a fully credentialed member of the media with access to all NFL/NBA/NHL/MLB teams… 2022-12-05T03:02:52Z

“You got such a deep team, a team that’s been together, good continuity, it’s a next man up mentality for them. Robert Williams hasn’t been there all year, and they’re 19-5. Marcus Smart in and out the lineup, they still got Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon they can bring in, you know what I’m saying? Two guys that can do pretty much the same thing he does, so they got a deep team,” Durant said.

The Celtics currently sit atop the Eastern Conference, two games ahead of the second-placed Milwaukee Bucks, and will face the Toronto Raptors on December 5 in what is the second night of a back-to-back.