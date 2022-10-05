Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Sounds Off on Jayson Tatum’s Communication

Ever since the Boston Celtics drafted Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, there has been a consistent discussion surrounding the duo’s ability to play with one another.

However, if you look back throughout their time in Boston, it’s clear the wing pairing is capable of leading the Celtics to a championship, providing the surrounding pieces are in place. Still, their previous success doesn’t mean that either Brown or Tatum are resting on their laurels, instead, they’re always looking for ways to improve.

Speaking during an exclusive interview with NBC Sports Boston, Jaylen Brown noted how Tatum’s ability to stay calm and poised during heated moments is something he admires, but he does expect the First-Team All-NBA talent to be more vocal this season.

Play

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum on winning a title, and the upcoming season Chris Forsberg sits down with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum to discuss the C's chances to get back to the Finals, how their leadership needs to grow after the Ime Udoka suspension, and more CONNECT ➡️ – Subscribe to our channel: bit.ly/nbcsbostonYT – MyTeams App: bit.ly/myteamsYT – Our website: nbcsports.com/boston/ – Follow us on Instagram:… 2022-10-04T16:36:38Z

“I think JT does a good job of staying calm. No matter if everybody is yelling or screaming, just passionate. But JT has that ability to be in his own vibe, just stay to himself, and not get too high or too low. And at times where there can be frustration or you want him to say something or speak out, he doesn’t say anything, he just stays cool and lets everything work out.

That’s one thing I could benefit from, but at the same time, I’m going to need him to speak more, talk more, and be more vocal if we don’t correct this thing and get off to the right start,” Brown said.

Tatum finished last season as an All-Star, an All-NBA selection, and a finalist in the NBA Playoffs – so he has earned the right to have a significant voice within the Celtics locker room, and now, we can only hope he starts to use it.

Al Horford Believes Tatum’s Leadership Has Taken a Jump

Speaking to the media after a practice session on September 27, veteran big man Al Horford took some time to praise Jayson Tatum’s growth as a leader – both on the floor and in the locker room.

Play

Al Horford: Jayson Tatum Has Taken HUGE STEPS as a Leader Al Horford talked about an intense day one of practice where the Celtics talked about their offensive and defensive principles, and saw Marcus Smart fill out a leadership role alongside interim head coach Joe Mazzulla. Horford said the Celtics will have multiple veterans taking on more vocal roles, including Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, who… 2022-09-27T18:46:51Z

“He had his moments during the regular season last year. But for me, he was very instrumental, people probably don’t know this but he was very vocal during the playoffs. Right from the beginning, staying on us, challenging our group, and giving us certain things that he felt we needed to do. He took a huge step in my eyes, and I feel like that confidence is gonna carry over to this year, and we’re gonna continue to see more of that from him,” Al Horford said.

Horford – often seen as a leader in his own right – has been around the NBA long enough to recognize when a player is developing their voice within a team, and given the high praise he chose to heap onto Tatum, one can only assume we should be excited about how he will spearhead the Celtics this season.