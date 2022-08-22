Celtics Jayson Tatum Admits to Serious Injury Throughout Playoffs

As the Boston Celtics succumbed to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, it was clear that Jayson Tatum had run out of steam, and was nursing a shoulder injury he sustained against the Miami Heat.

But, what if I told you that Tatum came into the playoffs nursing an injury? And that injury had been lingering for the final two months of the NBA season – would his performances throughout the post-season take on greater importance? Because that’s exactly what happened!

On Sunday, August 21, Tatum sat down for an exclusive interview with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks, where he admitted to playing through the pain barrier due to having a ‘non-displaced fracture’ in his wrist.

"I played with somewhat of a fracture for two months" 🤯 Jayson Tatum opens up about playing through an undisclosed injury during the playoffs in live interview with Taylor Rooks in B/R app pic.twitter.com/kt7xZCV36W — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 21, 2022

“I had a non-displaced fracture in my wrist. It was small, but it was a non-displaced chip – I had chipped the bone, but it didn’t leave the surface. It showed the bone had grown over and it had healed, but it would still hurt because I kept getting hit and falling on it. So, I guess I played with somewhat of a fracture for two months, and then in the playoffs, there was a play against Milwaukee in game three – I dunked it, Giannis (Antetokounmpo) chased me down and I fell into the crowd and that was the most painful it’s been since the day that I hurt it…After each game, I had to wear a brace, but I would take it back off before the cameras saw me,” Tatum told Rooks during the interview.

Despite playing with an injured wrist, Tatum still produced some dominant performances throughout the playoffs, ending his run to the finals with averages of 25.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game while shooting 42.6% from the field and 39.3% from deep.

Tatum Was Miserable After Finals Loss

No member of the Celtics came in for more criticism than Jayson Tatum after the Celtics fell to the Warriors in six games of the NBA finals. Tatum’s limited mobility

and inconsistent shooting undoubtedly hurt his team’s chances of lifting the Larry O’Brien trophy, and it was clear that his non-stop basketball schedule had finally caught up with him.

During his interview with Rooks, Tatum detailed how that finals loss affected him, noting that he was miserable and didn’t want to leave the house for days.

"I was miserable" Jayson Tatum opens up on the aftermath of losing the NBA Finals during live interview with Taylor Rooks in B/R app Tune in here: https://t.co/KIyCHjQB8D pic.twitter.com/e5z7EyWiD2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 21, 2022

“It’s just tough. Sometimes I feel like sometimes I come off so laid back that I don’t know if people don’t understand how much I invest into this game. How much I care how hard I work because I’m not like the loudest or may show everything. But it was just so tough because I literally gave everything that I had. To feel like I ran out, that I didn’t have anything left to give, and we were so close. I didn’t have an appetite. I didn’t want to talk to anybody. I didn’t want to go anywhere. I was just in my house for three or four days straight,” Tatum said.

One would hope that Tatum remembers that feeling heading into the start of the new season, and uses it as fuel to help drive him and the Celtics back to the finals next year.

Tatum Sees No Issue in Working Out With Durant

Over the past week, Tatum has come in for some fresh criticism after pictures emerged of him working out with Celtics trade target Kevin Durant. Of course, most of the discourse happens to be around how Tatum’s choice would make Jaylen Brown feel – considering Brown has been the subject of intense trade rumors.

Tatum sets the record straight 👀 Jayson explains viral workout picture with KD during live interview with Taylor Rooks in B/R app pic.twitter.com/JrBb1WrRf9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 21, 2022

“They exaggerate everything I do. I’ve known KD since I was in high school – we were on the USA Team together, and we spent five weeks together last year from Vegas to Tokyo where we won a gold medal. We have a bond – that’s my brother. And I’m not too proud to admit that KD is one of the best players – so if one of the best players wants to work out with you, and I could learn a few things, why would I say no? If you worry about what other people think and are going to say, you’ll drive yourself crazy. And it’s crazy that I can’t work out with somebody,” Tatum said when asked about working out with Durant this off-season.

Nevertheless, Tatum working out with Durant wasn’t taken lightly by the Celtics fanbase, but that just goes to show how far Tatum has come since entering the league and reaffirms those who believe he is now unquestionably the face of the franchise.