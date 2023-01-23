Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Reveals Potential Need for Surgery: Report

It’s been a great season thus far for the Boston Celtics. At 35-12, they own the best record in the NBA, and have a 4.5-game lead atop the Eastern Conference standings. They couldn’t have asked for a much better start to the year.

Unfortunately, the injury bug has been a thorn in their side all season, and it’s once again rearing its ugly head. Jayson Tatum missed Boston’s latest game against the Toronto Raptors due to a nagging wrist injury, a game which they still managed to win, but just revealed that he might need surgery this offseason.

“Maybe,” Tatum told Bobby Manning of CLNS Media when asked about the potential need for offseason surgery on his wrist. “I don’t want to say yes, and I don’t want to say no. It’s something we’ve got to look at when the season’s over”

Jayson Tatum, who just spoke at shootaround, said his left wrist isn’t something that’s going to cost him significant time. Will he need surgery next summer? “Maybe. I dont want to say yes and I don’t want to say no. It’s something we’ve got to look at when the season’s over” — Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) January 23, 2023

Tatum has been somewhat of an iron man for the Celtics this season. He’s only missed three of their 47 games thus far. And even his most recent absence, missing the game against the Raptors due to a wrist issue, can be traced back to another reason, too.

In the prior game, Tatum played a career-high 48:07 in Boston’s overtime win over the Golden State Warriors. He played the entirety of the second, third, and fourth quarters, as well as all of overtime, without a rest. In all likelihood, the Celtics were just trying to give him a game of rest against Toronto.

And rightfully so, as he’s been doing a little bit of everything for the Celtics this year, putting up an MVP-caliber season. Tatum is averaging 31.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per contest on 46.8% shooting from the field and 35.1% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Brutal Injury Report for Celtics vs. Magic

While Tatum’s absence was just a one-game thing, the Celtics are dealing with a multitude of issues at the moment. Their next game is on Monday, January 23, against the Orlando Magic, and per the Celtics’ official Twitter account, they are slated to be missing a few key rotational players.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Orlando: Malcolm Brogdon (personal reasons) – OUT Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) – OUT Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain) – OUT Robert Williams (left knee injury management) – QUESTIONABLE

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Orlando: Malcolm Brogdon (personal reasons) – OUT

Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) – OUT

Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain) – OUT

Robert Williams (left knee injury management) – QUESTIONABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 22, 2023

In addition, while Williams is listed as questionable on the Celtics’ injury report, Manning noted that he will likely be out. He mentioned the fact that Williams has normally sat out on the first night of back-to-backs this season, which the game against the Magic is.

#Celtics #Magic game day. Kevon Harris, Caleb Houstan and Chuma Okeke (knee) out for Orlando. Jonathan Isaac, expected to play for the first time since Aug. 2020 is listed as questionable. Also expect Rob to rest the front end of the back-to-back. C’s shootaround shortly.

#Celtics #Magic game day. Kevon Harris, Caleb Houstan and Chuma Okeke (knee) out for Orlando. Jonathan Isaac, expected to play for the first time since Aug. 2020 is listed as questionable. Also expect Rob to rest the front end of the back-to-back. C’s shootaround shortly. — Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) January 23, 2023

Injury Updates on Marcus Smart & Robert Williams

Both Smart and Williams went down in Boston’s win over the Raptors. Brown fell into Williams’ knee, and Smart suffered a non-contact knee injury, and both were ruled out at halftime. However, after the win, head coach Joe Mazzulla provided a positive update on both players, per Jared Weiss of The Athletic.

“Joe Mazzulla said Rob Williams hyperextended his knee but it’s nothing serious. Marcus Smart’s knee is fine, but his rolled ankle will be a day-to-day issue at this point per Mazzulla,” Weiss tweeted.