Celtics Considered Landing Spot for Ex-No. 3 Overall Pick

With the NBA regular season beginning to wind down and the playoffs right around the corner, people are starting to look towards the off-season and what potential moves are available to improve the Boston Celtics roster.

Some will call for the addition of a third star, whatever the price, while others will want a more measured approach to building upon a solid first season from Ime Udoka. Assuming Brad Stevens decides to build around the margins, the mid-level exception would be an excellent avenue to explore when adding to the current bench unit.

The mid-level free agency pool is always a dog fight, with multiple teams chasing the high-level talent early into the free-agency period. According to Masslive’s Brian Robb, one player who could be of interest and is a free agent at the end of the season is the Golden State Warriors Otto Porter Jr.

“If the Warriors aren’t willing to offer the mid-level for him (Porter Jr), he would certainly be a top target for Boston to provide much-needed depth on the wing and reliable 3-point shooting behind Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown,” Robb noted in a recent article.

Otto Porter Jr. Would be Ideal Fit For Boston

If we’ve learned one thing about Udoka this season, it’s that he values veteran production rather than developing younger players. When you’re in your first year as a head coach for a team with championship aspirations, it makes sense to trust tried and tested guys rather than allowing young talent to play through their mistakes.

Porter Jr. will be entering his 10th year in the NBA next season, so he will easily earn rotation minutes under the current coaching regime. Beyond having the ability to earn court time, Porter Jr. brings a reliable three-point jumper and consistent production around the rim and on the defensive glass.

Otto Porter Jr. closes out on Rui Hachimura, moves his feet to stop the drive, and forces a jump ball. It's nice to see OPJ look this spry again. pic.twitter.com/kXvfkRLxOG — Kelly O'Meara Morales (@_itskellyo) March 15, 2022

“He’s been a valuable bench player for them this season as a shooter/defender off the bench, and he would fill that role wherever he decides to go next season, including Boston,” Robb noted.

In his 55 games for the Warriors this season, Porter Jr. is averaging 8.1 points, 5.3 boards, and 1.3 assists while hitting his threes on a 37.2% clip and shooting 46.2% from the field Basketball-Reference. Those numbers, coupled with Porter Jr’s ability to slot into Udoka’s defensive system, make him a prime candidate for the Celtics to target once the season reaches its conclusion.

Making The Money Work is The Biggest Hurdle

The Celtics don’t project to be a cap space team this off-season, and while they will have their exceptions to help round out their roster, significant moves will come courtesy of a trade. Boston does have a string of traded player exceptions (TPE) at their disposal, should they decide a team is offering fair value.

But, if the Celtics are glued to the notion of adding Porter Jr during the summer, there is a possibility they find themselves priced out of a potential partnership – it all comes down to what the veteran wing is looking for from the next stop in his career.

The Celtics will be well over the cap this offseason. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) March 18, 2022

“The question is whether Porter Jr. would prefer to stay in Golden State on a cheap deal during their title window or if another contender like Boston could swoop in and offer him more money. The Warriors could give him mid-level money this summer to stay if they truly value him, but the fact that he’s made $125 million already in his career allowed him to settle for a good fit this year. If he’s looking for a bigger payday, Boston would be out of the mix with their cap situation,” Robb noted.

Assuming the Celtics give a good account of themselves throughout the playoffs, the team could find themselves in a strong position from a bargaining standpoint. Players want to be on contending teams with exciting superstars leading the way, and the Celtics could potentially begin selling that to free agents this year. If Porter Jr does feel that the Warriors roster is on the decline and that the Celtics provide a better chance of championship success, he may decide to move to the East Coast.

However, following a highly productive season with the Warriors, the 28-year-old veteran will have his pick of teams. Let’s hope that his fellow St. Louis native, Jayson Tatum, can convince him that the TD Garden is the place to chase championship glory.