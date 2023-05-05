Celtics Linked to ‘Forgotten’ Wing in Potential Off-Season Trade

The Boston Celtics need an additional body in their wing rotation, as behind Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, it looks rather thin.

According to Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley, Charlotte Hornets Cody Martin could be the ideal addition to Boston’s rotation, as the ‘forgotten’ wing can play both sides of the floor – a prerequisite of this current Celtics team.

“He might quietly be a two-way asset,” Buckley wrote. “That could be a tough sell at the moment since he’s coming off an injury-wasted season and otherwise forgotten as a support piece on a bad team…He is athletic and active, so he can hustle his way into a helpful role if nothing else is working. But he has ball skills, an ignitable shot, and a decent amount of defensive versatility”

Martin, 27, has played in 178 regular-season games throughout his career thus far, averaging 5 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 45.7% from the field and 31.8% from three-point range.

Houston Rockets Could Trade For Jaylen Brown

According to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer, there is a chance that the Houston Rockets could attempt to acquire Jaylen Brown via trade this summer as they bid to pair him back up with former head coach Ime Udoka.

“Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown, whom rival executives are closely monitoring as he becomes extension eligible this summer, has been one of Udoka’s most public supporters after Boston suspended the coach following an improper relationship with a Celtics staffer,” Fischer wrote. “The Rockets, sources said, also addressed the idea of including second-year guard Jalen Green, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, as part of a package for acquiring established star talent.”

Brown has been having a fantastic season for Boston this year, earning his second All-Star appearance while averaging 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game on 49.1% shooting from the field and 36.5% from deep.

Up to Three Teams Hold Interest in Grant Williams

Recently, Heavy on Sports’ Sean Deveney sat down with an Eastern Conference GM, who was operating under the condition of anonymity, with Grant Williams’ future being a primary talking point.

According to the GM, there are up to three realistic challengers for Williams’ signature this summer, with the Orlando Magic being the most logical one.

“Orlando is the one that keeps coming up because that team is trying to turn a corner,” The GM said. “Utah could make things difficult, too, because he has a relationship with Danny Ainge. There is not a lot of cap space out there, though, and that is going to be the tricky thing for Grant…Indiana is one to watch, too. Remember, when DeAndre Ayton was in a bind and could not get an offer last year, the Pacers came through and pushed that over the finish line.”

Williams will become a restricted free agent at the end of the current season, meaning that Boston can match any offer sheet he signs. However, any notion of off-season moves will undoubtedly be at the back of Boston’s minds right now as they bid to return to the NBA Finals for the second straight year and potentially lift a championship banner.