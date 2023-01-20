Celtics Lose Major Asset Ahead of Trade Deadline: Report

Thursday night marked an important win for the Boston Celtics, as they were able to take down the Golden State Warriors – the same team who beat them in the NBA Finals. Golden State punked the Celtics on December 10, and on January 19, they finally enacted some level of revenge.

However, that shouldn’t be the only thing on their mind. The NBA trade deadline is less than three weeks away on February 9, and while the Celtics don’t necessarily have to make any moves, they could consider it. However, they lost a potential asset on Thursday.

“The Boston Celtics $6.9 Traded Player Exception from the Juancho Hernangomez deal last January 19 has expired.

“Boston has a $5.9M TPE from the Dennis Schroder deal that will expire on February 10.

“Celtics also have a $3.2M DPE for Danilo Gallinari. That’s good through March 10,” tweeted Keith Smith of CelticsBlog and Spotrac.

Losing the Hernangomez TPE restricts the moves Boston can make ahead of the deadline. With that asset gone, they are left with the Schroder TPE Smith mentioned, as well as all of the players on their roster that they could throw into deals.

With how well the Celtics have been playing this season, it seems relatively unlikely that they will choose to strike a deal by the deadline. That being said, it still helps them to have assets on hand in case they decide to make a move. Now, they have one less.

Celtics Predicted to Avoid Making Trade

In fact, Smith recently wrote an article detailing what he believes the Celtics will get up to at the trade deadline. Spoiler alert – it’s nothing exciting.

Smith believes that the Celtics will choose to avoid making a trade at the deadline. However, he did note that they could be one of the more active teams on the buyout market.

“Various sources told CelticsBlog that they expect Boston to be a top destination on the buyout market,” Smith wrote. “One source said, ‘They don’t need to make a trade. Why bother? They don’t need anything. Brad [Stevens] already gave Joe [everything he needs]. And that Gallo [Danilo Gallinari] exception [Disabled Player Exception] will allow them to outspend everyone else for a buyout guy. They can let the deadline pass and then just pick off the best free agent or two for playoff depth. And vets will all want the Celtics because they can get paid and they can win.’”

Celtics trade intel three weeks from the trade deadline @KeithSmithNBA empties what he's heard about Boston on the rumor mill as the trade deadline creeps ever closer

Warriors Interested in Payton Pritchard Trade

But just because certain rumblings have indicated Boston’s desire to stand pat at the deadline doesn’t mean other teams around the league won’t inquire about potential trades. According to Brian Robb of MassLive, the Warriors (and others) have shown an interest in a potential trade for Payton Pritchard.

“Payton Pritchard’s lack of consistent playing time in the Celtics rotation has unsurprisingly led to a number of playoff teams inquiring about the availability of the reserve guard including the defending champion Golden State Warriors, league sources tell MassLive,” Robb wrote. “Despite these overtures, the Celtics have shown no interest in trading the 25-year-old guard to this point, according to multiple sources, with Pritchard re-entering Boston’s rotation during the past week following Jaylen Brown’s injury.”