Malcom Brogdon Issues Statement on Blake Griffin After Celtics Beat Jazz

Since joining the Boston Celtics last summer, Blake Griffin has become somewhat of an emotional leader and is known for providing an energy spark off the bench.

Against the Utah Jazz on Friday, March 31, Griffin was once again called upon to reinvigorate his teammates, as he helped them win their second-straight game and gain revenge on the Jazz after they had beaten the Celtics in their last meeting.

Speaking to the media after the game, Malcolm Brogdon discussed how Griffin’s energy helps galvanize the Celtics roster, crediting him with the changes he’s made to his game over the last few years.

“Blake’s been huge,” Brogdon said. “From a perennial All-Star to a guy that comes off the bench for us. He doesn’t know when he’s gonna play or when he’s not. He has the best energy. He’s the best teammate. And then he comes in the game and gives us energy and plays well every night. So you know, he’s been great for us.”

Griffin finished the game against Utah with 6 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists, and 1 steal, but did struggle when shooting the ball, knocking down just 1 of his 5 shot attempts.

Joe Mazzulla Credits Blake Griffin’s Energy

Down the stretch in the fourth quarter, head coach Joe Mazzulla opted to reinsert Griffin into the game as he looked for a spark off the bench in order to keep the Celtics’ lead intact.

When speaking after the game, Mazzulla noted how Griffin provides a spark that the rest of the team feeds off, and at that moment in time, it was exactly what the Celtics needed.

“I thought it was important that we needed something to enhance our focus and our energy for the last you know, five minutes,” Mazzulla said. “And so I thought Blake provided that once we took the time out, it was more about finishing the game. But you know, Blake’s in that category where anytime we call his name, he brings a physicality and a joy and an energy that feeds our team feeds off.”

The Celtics now have four games remaining in their schedule, with the next one scheduled for Tuesday, April 4, when the team will face the Philadelphia 76ers.

Tatum Wasn’t Supposed to Play Against Utah

Before the Celtics suited up against the Jazz, Jayson Tatum‘s name was on the Celtics’ injury report, with the All-Star forward listed as questionable ahead of the contest taking place. However, Tatum ended up playing and dominating in the game and discussed his reasoning for playing after the game.

“You know, I wasn’t really supposed to play today,” Tatum said. “But, we were just talking on the plane; it was like, we all kind of in this together, right? So, just want to kind of go through it with the guys and rock out and play in and figure it out. And it was fun. You know, it was fun figuring it out. Regardless of how to last 24 hours was, it was rewarding.”

Tatum appears to have rediscovered his pre-All-Star form, and now, Celtics fans will be hoping he carries that over into the playoffs and help his team reach the NBA Finals for the second straight season.