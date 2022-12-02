Celtics Malcolm Brogdon Predicted to Win Coveted Award

Malcolm Brogdon has been exceptional for the Boston Celtics since joining the team and accepting a sixth-man role off the bench.

According to ESPN’S Tyler Fulghum, Brogdon should be considered among the leading candidates to win Sixth Man of the Year, should he continue to make a significant impact for the Celtics moving forward.

“I would say, Malcolm Brogdon, because the Celtics are going to be that team that are a one seed, and Brogdon is always going to be coming off the bench…I say Brogdon because the Celtics will be a team that is a one-seed,” Fulghum said.

Brogdon has participated in 18 games for the Celtics thus far, coming off the bench in all of those appearances, and is averaging 14.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 49.3% from deep and 50.5% from two-point range.

Of course, there are other candidates Brogdon will have to contend with, most notably Russell Westbrook from the Los Angeles Lakers, and Bennedict Mathurin, the Indiana Pacers rookie that is making a significant impression with his performances off the bench.

Brad Stevens Sold Brogdon on Bench Role

Shortly after the Celtics acquired Brogdon via trade, the veteran guard appeared on a July 11 episode of the Woj Pod, hosted by ESPN’s NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski. During the podcast appearance, Brogdon revealed how Stevens had sold him, and his agent, on his potential new role before signing off on the trade.

Brogdon spoke about embracing a sixth-man role on today's Woj Pod: "But I really want to get back to winning at a high level, I wanna win a championship. So whatever I can sacrifice, to get back to that championship level, I’m willing to do it."https://t.co/FDSwvWKwqW — Adam Taylor (@AdamTaylorNBA) July 11, 2022

“Brad did have a conversation with my agent and talked about me coming to Boston and embracing a sixth man role. And for me, I’ve made a lot of money, I’ve won a lot in Milwaukee, I’ve won some in Indiana. But I really want to get back to winning at a high level, I wanna win a championship. So whatever I can sacrifice, to get back to that championship level, I’m willing to do it and compete,” Brogdon said when discussing the conversations he’s had with Celtics President of Basketball Operations, Brad Stevens.

Brogdon has been a high-level contributor throughout his career, but this is the first time he’s been a core bench player – a role that seems to be suiting his skillset and helping him avoid too much stress on a body that has dealt with multiple injuries over the years.

Brogdon Believes Tatum is MVP Front Runner

Speaking to the media on November 30, Brogdon shared his belief that Jayson Tatum is the leading candidate for this year’s MVP trophy – meaning two of the Celtics’ top players are currently in the running for individual accolades.

“It’s incredible, man. We’ve gotten to play him a good amount in my career and he’s taken a giant step every year. And to play the way he did last year, to be in the MVP race at times last year, and then to take the jump he’s taken this year has been pretty incredible to watch. Undoubtedly, he should be leading the MVP race right now. He’s playing at a superstar level,” Brogdon said.

Tatum is currently averaging 31.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game, while shooting 48.8% from the field and 36.6% from deep – so, if Tatum can continue to perform at his current level, there’s no doubt he will be there or thereabouts once the MVP voting takes place toward the end of the current season.