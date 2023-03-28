Malcolm Brogdon Reveals Driving Force Behind Celtics Resurgence

When the Boston Celtics returned from the All-Star break, they looked like a totally different team from the one that had dominated the NBA earlier in the season.

With some tough losses, the Celtics found themselves dropping out of the first seed in the Eastern Conference as they were overtaken by the Milwaukee Bucks. Since then, Boston has upped their game and rediscovered their best form while playing some stellar basketball on both ends of the court.

During a March 26 post-game press conference, after the Celtics secured their third straight win in a blow-out over the San Antonio Spurs, Malcolm Brogdon revealed what reignited the Celtics for the final stretch of the season.

Play

Malcolm Brogdon Says Jaylen Brown Is The BEST Shooting guard in the league…He’ll be All-NBA" BOSTON, MA — Malcolm Brogdon had some high praise for Jaylen Brown following Boston's 137-93 win over the Spurs on Sunday night at TD Garden. Brown paved the way with 41 points, and when asked on his performance, Brogdon said "He's the best shooting guard in the league…he'll be All-NBA." —————————————– FanDuel, the exclusive wagering… 2023-03-27T02:04:58Z

“I think we’re getting more and more locked in,” Brogdon said. “You know, I think it’s apparent, I think, when Milwaukee took the number one seed from us, you know, after the break, sort of a shock to us, that we had dropped. Because we had created some separation between us and them. And that’s something we want; we want the one seed. I think this team understands the importance of having a home-court advantage in the playoffs. So that’s, that’s something we’re going after.”

Brogdon has been a key addition to the Celtics roster this season, helping the team’s cause with averages of 14.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 48.3% from the field and 45% from the perimeter.

Brogdon Credits Derrick White’s Recent Play

Brogdon isn’t the only guard to have upped his game this season, as Derrick White is playing some of the best basketball of his career for the Celtics. During the same post-game press conference, Brogdon spoke glowingly of his backcourt running mate.

"Derrick White should be on an all-defensive team"@EddieHouse_50 with a hot take on Derrick White. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/Ryevym87Am — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 25, 2023

“This game is all about confidence, man,” Brogdon said. “And and I think you’ve seen Derrick’s confidence grow throughout the season. And now he’s playing at an all-time high; he’s playing at a super high level, shooting the ball with confidence. Playing with so much fluidity, he’s one of those guys out there that makes the game easier for everybody because he knows how to play. He has a great feel. So he’s incredibly important to this team on both sides of the ball. You know, I think we’re seeing as his offense right now. But you know, the first half of the season it was his defense people were talking about. He’s incredibly versatile and can impact the game and a lot of ways.”

White was one of Boston’s biggest contributors in their game against the Spurs, dropping 19 points, grabbing 9 rebounds, and dishing out 2 assists on 63.6% shooting from the field and 66.7% shooting from three-point range.

Brogdon Backs Jaylen Brown’s All-NBA Credentials

In Jayson Tatum‘s absence, Jaylen Brown was given the opportunity to lead Boston’s offense against the Spurs, where he repaid Joe Mazzulla’s faith by dropping 41 points in what was an exceptional performance.

Brown, 26, is set to become an unrestricted free agent during the summer of 2024, but Boston could sign him to a supermax contract this off-season if he makes an All-NBA team. With that in mind, Brogdon ensured he gave Brown his backing during his post-game press conference, noting how Brown is the best shooting guard in the NBA at present.

An All-NBA performance from Jaylen Brown last night, he looked unstoppable whenever he hunted his spots – which was basically on every possession where the Celtics featured him. — Adam Taylor (@AdamTaylorNBA) March 27, 2023

“He’s the best shooting guard in the league,” said Malcolm Brogdon. “He’ll be All-NBA. He’ll make one of the teams this year. And his game really speaks for himself. When JT is out, he’s a #1 option, and he’s showing that he can be that. He’s put in the work. He’s evolved since we came to the league together. He’s evolved and taken giant steps forward every year. He’s playing at an extremely high level.”