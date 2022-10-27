Celtics Star Malcolm Brogdon Sends Warning to Cleveland Cavaliers

The Boston Celtics will face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, October 28, as they look to put their first loss of the season behind them.

Cleveland poses a significant threat, from their talented big man duo of Evan Mobley and Darius Garland to their All-Star backcourt of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell – so they will be a legitimate test to Boston’s commitment on the defensive end of the floor.

However, when speaking to the media on October 26, Malcolm Brogdon wasted no time in talking up the Celtics’ defensive abilities.

“Talented, extremely skilled, shoot the ball at a high level. It’s an All-Star Duo. It’s an All-Star backcourt, so defensively we’re gonna have to be right, but I think that’s in our favor. Because, defensively, I think we’re the best in the league, we’ve got big guards, we’ve got physical guards, we’ve got smart guards. We’re the team to be able to guard them,” Brogdon said.

The Cavaliers have won three of their first four games, with their most recent victory coming over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, October 26.

Joe Mazzulla Will Not be Suspended

On October 26, reports surfaced that Joe Mazzulla will not be facing a suspension or fine following his ejection from the Celtics’ loss to the Chicago Bulls, as the NBA will be rescinding the second technical foul he received during the game.

Due to the NBA’s decision, Mazzulla will be free to coach Boston in their upcoming game against the Cavaliers, which should be a boost for the franchise. With three days between games, the Celtics will likely be working on their defensive schemes, as they look to strike a balance between their new high-tempo offense and the defensive identity that saw them reach the NBA Finals last season.

Grant Williams to Miss Cleveland Game

Mazzulla might have been given the all-clear to coach Boston’s next game, but Grant Williams wasn’t so lucky following his own dismissal against the Bulls for unnecessary contact with a referee.

On October 26, the NBA’s Communications Twitter account released a statement regarding their decision on Williams, with an explanation as to why he will face a one-game suspension.

“Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams has been suspended one game without pay for recklessly making contact with and directing inappropriate language toward a game official, it was announced by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations…The contact, for which Williams was assessed a technical foul and ejected, occurred with 8:58 remaining in the fourth quarter of Boston’s 120-102 loss to the Chicago Bulls on October 24 at United Center…Williams will serve his suspension Friday, October 28 when the Celtics host the Cleveland Cavaliers,” the NBA Communications Twitter account announced on October 26.

Williams has been in solid form to start the season, averaging 9.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists over his first four games, while shooting 66.7% from three and 70.6% from the field. As such, the fourth-year forward’s absence from the rotation will certainly be felt, and the Celtics will need to get creative with their rotations to replace his impact on the game.