Marcus Smart Breaks Silence on Celtics Crushing NBA Finals Loss

Despite making it to the NBA Finals last season, the Boston Celtics fell short, as they lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games.

In a recent interview with Boardroom, Marcus Smart finally broke his silence on the pain that loss caused both him and his teammates as their season came crashing down despite them being so close to their ultimate goal.

“What hurt more than actually losing is the fact of how close we were,” Smart said. “We were able to feel it, taste it, see it, smell it, hear it. And all last summer, that’s all we had to deal with, and hear was, ‘You guys almost did it. You almost made it.’ Close only counts with horseshoes and hand grenades. It definitely sucked.”

The Celtics are now back in the hunt for a championship, having amassed a 50-23 record this season while sitting in the top five of defensive rating, offensive rating, and net rating, leading many to believe they could go one step further than last season and finally win the franchise’s 18th banner.

Mike Gorman Discusses Celtics Championship Hopes

If there is one person in the Celtics ecosystem who understands the trials and tribulations of winning a championship, it’s legendary play-by-play announcer Mike Gorman. During a recent appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub, Gorman discussed the Celtics’ chances of making it back to the NBA Finals this season and noted how previous success does not guarantee anything.

“The Celtics winning as much as they did last year has nothing to do with how far they might go this year. Nothing,” Gorman Said, “It will depend upon who is healthy, who’s who is playing well, and who they draw in the playoffs. It has nothing to do with the fact that they have a right to be in the championship because they got as far as they did last year. That is all unfair pressure to put on any coach, team, or individual. In the upcoming playoffs, the Celtics will find themselves in situations where the other side will be as good as they are. Or maybe it’s better.”

The Celtics have just finished their last major road trip of the season, where they went four-and-two but dropped two winnable games against the Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz, respectively.

Stephen A. Smith Has Faith in Celtics

During a December 8 episode of ESPN’s First Take, Stephen A. Smith shared his opinion that the Celtics are the favorites to win the NBA Championship this season, crediting the skillsets of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown as primary reasons why.

“I think Boston might win it all,” Smith said. “I’m looking at them right now; Jayson Tatum is clearly my MVP…In the end, Devin Booker was looking spectacular, and then he goes up against Boston last night, and they get slaughtered…Jayson Tatum is averaging 30, on like 48% shooting. This brother is trying to make amends for the Finals. Right now, the Boston Celtics should be the favorites to win it all. Number one offense and they’re 12th defensively, which isn’t bad, and that’s without Robert Williams – he isn’t back yet.”