Celtics Marcus Smart Gets High Praise From Steve Kerr

As the NBA Finals draw closer, we’re beginning to hear what each team thinks of their opponent, and more importantly, who they’re looking at as potential difference makers.

Of course, the usual names of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Stephen Curry, and Klay Thompson are being thrown around, as is Andrew Wiggins following a break-out post-season from the explosive wing.

But, neither team is designed to overly rely on their star talent, as both the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors are teams that utilize their collective strength in order to get the job done. As such, both coaches will be factoring in opposing role players and secondary stars into their game plans.

Steve Kerr recently shared as much, as he took time out of a press conference to discuss the impact of Marcus Smart, and what makes the Defensive Player of the Year such an important part of Boston’s game plan.

“His strength and his anticipation, he’s got an incredible feel for the game. He’s like the guard version of Draymond (Green), he’s reading angles. he’s guarding all five positions. If he switches onto a five-man, he’s so strong he can hold them off. He can chase point guards around, he’s big enough to guard wings. He can guard one through five in the modern game, appropriately names, really smart player, very versatile, and a great defender,” Kerr said in a recent press conference.

Marcus Smart Excited Ahead of NBA Finals

Marcus Smart is the Celtics’ longest-tenured player and has been on the precipice of making the NBA Finals before, although his teams have always fallen short at the final hurdle. However, after defeating the Miami Heat on May 29, Boston is heading to the big dance.

Speaking to the media following the Celtics’ victory over the Heat, a clearly emotional Smart explained his excitement at the opportunity at hand.

“This is every athlete’s dream, to get to that final stage and get that opportunity. I’ve been to the conference finals four times, and I’ve been sent home every year. It feels really good, and it feels really good for Jayson and Jaylen. And even Al, he’s played all these games and he’s worked his tail off, so it feels really good,” Smart told reporters.

Smart was impressive against the Heat, averaging 16.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 36% from the field and 28.9% from deep. It’s also worth remembering that Smart missed two games in the Heat series due to injury, and wasn’t at his physical peak for most of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Horford Impressed by Young Core’s Growth

While Smart might be the longest-tenured member of the Celtics roster, it’s Al Horford who has seen the team’s star players develop throughout their careers. The veteran big man was present in the early days of Smart, Jaylen Brown, and Jayson Tatum, and has witnessed them become stars in their own right, and now, he will go into battle with them as they chase an NBA championship.

Speaking to the media following Boston’s victory over Miami, Horford touched upon his pride at seeing such a talented group of individuals begin to realize their potential, and how he’s proud to be challenging for the greatest prize in basketball alongside them.

“I’m so proud of this group. These guys, you know, I’ve seen JB come into the league and take steps, take levels. I’ve seen JT do the same thing, I’ve seen Smart grow. For me, it’s just special to be with them, and being able to help them, and being part of this. I’m really grateful to be in this position,” Horford said.

The Celtics begin their NBA Finals journey on June 2, as they face the Golden State Warriors on their home turf, before heading back to Boston for games three and four.