Celtics Marcus Smart Fires Warning to Steph Curry: ‘I’m Ready to Go’

As the NBA Finals approach, a lot is being said about the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors guards facing off for a seven-game series.

On one side, you have the Celtics Defensive Player of the Year in Marcus Smart, and on the other, you have the greatest shooter to ever grace an NBA floor, so it’s fair to assume we’re about to witness an epic battle between the pair. However, throughout his career, Smart has consistently matched up well against Curry, and of their 10 games against each other, the Celtics have won six.

Marcus Smart spoke candidly to @YahooSports upon landing in SF on the Steph Curry task, how he'll be greeted for inadvertently injuring the star, why Boston's ready and why he's a target that'll never alter his style: 'First one on the floor gets the ball'

As such, it’s no wonder people are labeling the guard matchup as one of the most integral aspects of the upcoming series, especially with an NBA Championship on the line. Speaking to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Smart discussed the difficulties and expectations surrounding his upcoming matchup with Curry, noting how he’s planning to approach the task.

“First off, this is such a special opportunity and a special assignment to have in guarding Steph on this stage. My first Finals appearance going against one of the greatest who has been here and done it multiple times as the best shooters we have ever seen. I just take the assignment like any other matchup, but this one I’m probably focused a bit more. I’m studying every aspect of his game, just making sure I try to understand to the best of my ability. And I’m really going to make sure I get my rest and my sleep to make sure I’m ready to go,” Smart told Haynes during the interview.

Matt Barnes Expects Smart to Dominate Match-Up

Matt Barnes is a former NBA Champion with the Warriors, having won a title in 2017, along with the majority of the current core. So, Barnes knows what to expect coming into this series, and recently noted how he believes Smart is well-positioned to limit Curry’s offensive potency throughout the upcoming series.

“Marcus Smart against Steph Curry has given Steph Curry a lot of problems because of his strength, his lateral movement, his feistiness, he’s quick with his hands. Also, among guys who have guarded Steph, he’s given him the fourth hardest defense. Steph is only shooting 29% against Smart for his career. Smart is a constant, doesn’t give up, he takes charges, he does everything you want to see in a defensive player and I think that’s why he’s hurt the Warriors and Steph,” Barnes said during an episode NBA Today.

Of course, Smart and Curry won’t be the only deciding factors in the upcoming series, as both teams have multiple stars capable of taking over a game, with the Celtics relying on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to find their rhythm early.

Experience is Key

The biggest hurdle for the Celtics to overcome throughout their NBA Finals series is their lack of experience at this level. Currently, no player on Boston’s roster has been to an NBA Finals, let alone won a championship.

The Warriors, however, are well versed in playing for the Larry O’Brien trophy and are well-equipped to manage the pressure and expectations that come with playing on the biggest stage of them all.

In a roller coaster game, the Celtics played some good basketball but let the lead slip away at the end

Of course, experience only matters when games are close or you’re chasing a series, but given Boston’s propensity to do things the hard way and let big leads slip down the stretch, there’s every chance these two teams find themselves battling it out in two or four-point contest with under a minute remaining on the clock.