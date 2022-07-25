Celtics ‘Mulling Over’ Net’s Blockbuster Asking Price for Kevin Durant: Report

Boston Celtics fans will be waking up to the news that the team has become a front-runner in the pursuit of Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets, as reported by ESPN’S Adrian Wojnarowski in the early hours of July 25.

However, the plot has already begun to thicken, as The Athletic’s Shams Charania took that report one step further, and shared Boston’s original trade offer, and Brooklyn’s counter offer.

“The Celtics offered Brown, guard Derrick White and a draft pick to the Nets for Durant, sources said. The proposal was rejected, and Brooklyn has asked Boston — in any proposal — to include Brown, Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, draft picks, and potentially one more rotation player, those sources added. Currently, the Celtics are less inclined to include Smart along with multiple other player or pick assets, but the franchise is mulling over next steps on how to approach discussions. As of right now, the Celtics have emerged as a serious possibility as a landing spot for Durant. They have tremendous interest in bringing him and view him as a piece that could take them over that final hurdle. Although there is work to be done, there is a deal to be had that would suffice the Nets’ overwhelming ask,” Charania wrote on July 25.

To recap, the Celtics offered a package of;

Jaylen Brown

Derrick White

Draft picks

To which the Nets countered by asking for;

Jaylen Brown

Marcus Smart

An additional rotation player

Draft Picks

Still, while the asking price may be high, the Celtics front office is probably mulling over the best way to re-enter negotiations. Boston has always been reluctant to include Marcus Smart in trade scenarios due to his ability to help define a defensive-minded culture. But, if the Celtics’ front office and coaching staff believe the offensive upgrade would help minimize the defensive drop-off, there’s a chance they could be willing to include Smart in a potential deal.

Brown Could Be Tempted to Leave Boston

This isn’t the first time that Brown’s name has been included in trade rumors for a superstar return. And every time it happens, it could be chipping away at the Georgia Native’s loyalty to the Celtics franchise.

Couple that with the fact Brown is clearly seen as the second-best player on Boston’s roster, and it’s easy to see why he could be tempted to move on from the franchise to become the undisputed number one option on a new team. According to a July 7 report by WEEI’S Jermaine Wiggins, Brown recently confided that he’s growing frustrated with his role in Boston.

“Let’s just say, we were in the same spot…I’m no snitch. All I’m saying is Jaylen Brown wants his own identity, and he ain’t getting that here. If he goes to Brooklyn, he becomes the guy. That team is now built around him. Kyrie’s not going to be there. It looks like Kyrie’s going to head to the Lakers…You have Brown. You have Marcus Smart in Brooklyn. They re-sign (Nic) Claxton. They brought back Patty Mills. Now, Brooklyn has a team that they can build around — a young star in Jaylen Brown. Jaylen Brown gets out of the shadow of Jayson Tatum, and he can now run his own team. Perfect for everybody. You get KD, who can share the spotlight. We’ve seen him do it before,” Wiggins detailed during a July 7 recording for WEEI.

If the report is factual, and Brown has expressed his desire to take his talents elsewhere in the short to mid-term future, then Boston could be looking to get back the best return possible before losing the young star for nothing.

Celtics Twitter Reacts to Rumors

Following Charania’s report, Celtics Twitter has proven to be split on the notion of meeting Brooklyn’s lofty asking price – specifically if it includes giving up both Brown and Smart.

“I don’t like this unless JB said he wants to leave. KD is a great player but 34 with an injury history…,”@JDPatsFanatic wrote on Twitter shortly after the report broke.

“I think if you get to the finals with a young core and new coach, there is very little reason to break it up just because you lost only in the finals in 6 games vs. experienced finals players/coaches. You try again a few times and if not, then break it up,” @MikkoSKauppinen Tweeted.

The only, and I mean only, question is how much Jaylen Brown wants to be a Celtic through his next contract. I think Brad has an idea on the answer to that question and the Celtics' interest in Durant is a function of that. — Tommy Heinsohn Has A Posse (@csl_duke) July 25, 2022

The #Nets will ultimately want 5 1R. That’s a given these days. One rotation player on top of Brown/Smart? That’s a tougher ask depending on who. Brown/Smart alone effectively match $44M. I’m sure Rob will be a monumental haggling point. A guy I wouldn’t offer. — Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) July 25, 2022

Of course, Boston is unlikely to take the opinion of Twitter into consideration before making a decision on a potential deal, but all indications are currently pointing to a fanbase that is split on the necessity of doing the deal. But for now, all we can do is wait, and see what happens in the coming days and weeks.