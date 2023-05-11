Robert Williams Reveals Message to Jayson Tatum During Celtics Win Over Sixers

On May 11, the Boston Celtics evened up their second-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers, forcing a game seven in the process.

However, things didn’t go smoothly for Boston, as Jayson Tatum had three-quarters of basketball that he would rather forget. Yet, when the team needed him the most, Tatum rose to the occasion, dropping 16 fourth-quarter points to help lead his team to an important victory.

During a post-game press interview, Celtics big man Robert Williams revealed what he and Malcolm Brogdon told Tatum during his rough stretch of play.

"Me and Malcolm went up to him and told him, 'you're playing the game the right way.'" Rob Williams on JT pic.twitter.com/Oa7ZMEkLgR — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 12, 2023

“I feel like he deserved it,” Williams said. “He was playing the game the right way the whole time. Me and Malcolm went up to him and told him, ‘You’re making the right plays. You’re playing for your teammates. The game will reward you.'”

Tatum’s fourth-quarter heroics have ensured the Celtics still have a chance of progressing to the Eastern Conference Finals. However, the entire Celtics fanbase will be hoping Tatum can snap out of the slow starts that have encompassed his performances throughout this series.

Robert Williams Has Confidence Ahead of Game 7

When speaking to NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin following Boston’s May 11 victory, Robert Williams discussed his team’s chances of securing a victory in game seven and closing out the series against the Sixers.

"Ready to take it on home."@tvabby caught up exclusively with Rob Williams after Game 6 pic.twitter.com/gNO4Wlq32x — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 12, 2023

“Not too much of a sense of comfort,” Williams said. “Just that we stayed together throughout that game. We fought, man. Glad for our season not to be over tonight. Just ready to take it back home.”

In what was a shock lineup change from head coach Joe Mazzulla, Williams started the game six contest as part of Boston’s ‘double-big’ lineup. In 27 minutes of playing time, Williams ended the contest with 10 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 blocks while shooting 57.1% from the field.

Joe Mazzulla Defends Jayson Tatum’s Performance

When addressing the media as part of his post-game press conference, Mazzulla discussed the level of impact Tatum had on the game beyond simply scoring points.

"The standard that is set for him to where if he's not scoring, he's not playing good basketball is wrong." Joe Mazzulla on Jayson Tatum impacting the Celtics winning on a tough shooting night pic.twitter.com/DQbMbkTYOD — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 12, 2023

“His poise got him going,” Mazzulla said. “So, the standard that is set for him, to where if he’s not scoring, he’s not playing good basketball, is wrong. He’s had multiple games this series, and when he’s at his best, he doesn’t need to score. I thought his communication with his teammates, I thought his defensive intensity, and even his force when driving the ball kept him in the game. He plays with a level of poise, regardless of how the game is going.”

While Tatum’s first three-quarters of play were projected to be the storyline coming out of Boston’s sixth game against Philadelphia, Tatum was able to flip the narrative by taking over when it mattered most and proving that he is still the All-NBA star that can flip the outcome in an instant.

Now, the Celtics will head back to Boston, where they will prepare to close out their series against the Sixers in front of a hometown crowd at the TD Garden. That game seven contest is set to take place on Sunday, May 13.