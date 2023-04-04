Jaylen Brown Sounds Off on Idea of ‘Break Up’ With Celtics Teammate Jayson Tatum

The Boston Celtics are on the verge of locking down the second seed in the Eastern Conference standings, with the playoffs soon to follow, but all people can seemingly focus on is what the future may have in store for franchise cornerstone Jaylen Brown.

Following the 26-year-old’s eye-catching comments regarding his long-term status with the club, noting that there’s always a possibility that he could leave Beantown at some point down the road, rumors have been swirling regarding his impending free agency in 2024 while his relationship with co-star Jayson Tatum has been put into question.

In a recent sit-down with The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Brown may have minimized some fan’s fears concerning his partnership with the four-time All-Star, as he insinuated that such rumblings are merely speculative and suggested that every great tandem has these types of rumors arise, regardless of their validity.

“I get why people always try to break up duos…because so far [Jayson and I] have been incredibly successful and hopefully we can be even more,” Brown said. “Only thing that will put the ribbon on top is getting a championship.”

When asked by Charania if he gets “genuine happiness” when Tatum is playing well, Brown was quite forward with his response, saying “absolutely” and continued his answer by reciting the phrase “want for your brother what you want for yourself.”

Through 66 games played, Jaylen Brown has put forth perhaps his best season as a pro, as he is averaging 26.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.1 steals on 49.3% shooting from distance.

Jaylen Brown ‘Wants Out’ From Celtics, Says Insider

Despite his reassuring comments to Charania, there are still those who seem to be convinced Jaylen Brown is not happy with the Celtics and, in turn, could be preparing for an exit from the franchise.

In fact, according to a recent report by Rockets insider John Granato, the two-time All-Star “wants out” of Boston, and mentioned that Houston is even gearing up to make a run at him this coming summer.

“Yesterday, I got some insight into the Rockets organization bringing in veterans,” Granato said. “They’re going to do that. I’m going to tell you this. You’re gonna hear a lot of noise about Jaylen Brown. He wants out of Boston. It’s the same as Harden. Daryl Morey thought Harden had star-level ability, which he did. There are guys in this rotation right now that are going to be bench players. They’re not satisfied.”

Granato also stated that outside of their interest in Brown, the Rockets have also been linked to former Celtics coach Ime Udoka, as the organization may be open to parting ways with Stephen Silas come the conclusion of 2022-23.

Celtics Sign Forward Justin Champagnie

With the postseason rapidly approaching, Brad Stevens and company made one last-second talent-bolstering move as they look to embark on yet another deep run.

On April 3, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that the Celtics have signed forward Justin Champagnie, thus filling their 15th and final roster spot.

“The Boston Celtics are planning to sign NBA G League Sioux Falls forward Justin Champagnie, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Champagnie spent parts of last two seasons with the Raptors, and has averaged 18 points and 8 rebounds for Sioux Falls,” Charania Tweeted.

The 2021 undrafted free agent has spent the overwhelming majority of this season in the NBA G League where he appeared in 23 games with the Sioux Falls.