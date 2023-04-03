Celtics’ Robert Williams Issues Statement on Joel Embiid Ahead of Sixers Game

With just two games separating them and the top-ranked Milwaukee Bucks, the Boston Celtics will look to win out in 2022-23 to try and claim the number one seed for themselves. Unfortunately for them, all of their remaining opponents are also still looking to attain a higher placement in the standings with the playoffs approaching.

First up on their regular season farewell tour is the third-seeded Philadelphia 76ers, who are just three wins behind the C’s out east and are in a realistic position to move up.

As is always the case when facing the Sixers, the main key to victory will be to try and contain superstar big man Joel Embiid, which, for their upcoming outing, will be a major task for Celtics center Robert Williams III.

However, even he understands that accomplishing such a feat is going to be rather challenging, as he told reporters Monday that it will take a collective effort for them to efficiently defend the MVP frontrunner.

“You just got to play as good of defense as you can, you know, playing against a superstar like that…More of a team effort than putting it on someone individually. We just need everybody,” Williams said when talking strategy to defending Joel Embiid.

"More of a team effort than putting it on someone individually." Rob Williams talks challenges of defending Joel Embiid @tvabby #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/3XMq0TRjjK — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 3, 2023

From an individual perspective, Joel Embiid has proven to be truly dominant against the Boston Celtics this season, as he is averaging a blistering 31.7 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.7 blocks in three matchups.

Unfortunately for him, the 76ers have gone on to drop all of said outings, and, heading into Tuesday’s affair, Robert Williams and company are hoping to execute a clean series sweep.

Grant Williams’ Future With Celtics in Question

Though the Boston Celtics may be gearing up for what they hope to be yet another deep playoff run, Bleacher Report is already looking ahead at their offseason endeavors where, in their eyes, the club could run into some serious issues.

When pinpointing each team’s toughest offseason decision, particularly regarding this summer’s free agency period, writer Dan Favale noted that big man Grant Williams’ experience on the open market could prove to be quite a significant head-scratcher.

“Williams’ numbers don’t leap off the page, his three-point accuracy is down since the All-Star break, and he doesn’t offer enough size or rim protection to spend swathes of time at center. But teams will pony up for an ultra-switchable, 24-year-old frontcourt body—particularly when it comes with proven outside marksmanship and flickers of a floor game.All of us, collectively, must also keep the rising cap top-of-mind. A $20 million salary equates to under 15 percent of next year’s $134 million forecast. That’s not an outlandish share if you believe Williams can soak up more playing time and usage.

“Boston may be more inclined to pinch pennies than outside admirers. It will be over $13 million into next year’s tax while carrying Williams’ $12.9 million cap hold. Paying him more only ups the bill. The Celtics’ tax sheet will skyrocket further if they spend the $7 million mini mid-level exception,” Favale wrote.

Grant Williams is shooting lights out from deep! He's up to 6 threes pic.twitter.com/aKbhOcLRFw — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 19, 2023

Putting forth perhaps the best season of his career, Grant Williams is posting 8.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists through 75 whilst shooting 45.9% from the field and 40.2% from distance.

Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Linked to Rockets

According to a recent report by Rockets insider John Granato, Houston is gearing up to make a run at Celtics star Jaylen Brown, as they look to bring in veteran talents to help turn the franchise around.

“Yesterday, I got some insight into the Rockets organization bringing in veterans,” Granato said. “They’re going to do that. I’m going to tell you this. You’re gonna hear a lot of noise about Jaylen Brown. He wants out of Boston. It’s the same as Harden. Daryl Morey thought Harden had star-level ability, which he did. There are guys in this rotation right now that are going to be bench players. They’re not satisfied.”

Granato would also note in his report that the organization has the idea of possibly reuniting Brown with former head coach Ime Udoka.

Rumors have been swirling of late that the 26-year-old is unhappy with his current standing with the Celtics organization and that he could prove to be a flight risk once his current contract expires during the 2024 offseason.

Jaylen Brown has been lights out this entire season and finds himself averaging 26.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 49.3% from the field.