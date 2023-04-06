Celtics Highly Touted Second-Round Pick Expected to Have Big Role Against Raptors

With just two games remaining in the regular season, it would appear the Boston Celtics are approaching their upcoming game against the Toronto Raptors with caution.

According to the team’s official Twitter account, only one guard is not on the injury report heading into April 7, and that’s 2022 second-round draft pick, JD Davison. Currently, Malcolm Brogdon, Derrick White, Marcus Smart, and Payton Pritchard are all questionable to participate in the contest.

#NEBHInjuryReport continued (2/2): Marcus Smart (left-side neck spasm) – QUESTIONABLE

Derrick White (left ankle sprain) – QUESTIONABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 6, 2023

Davison has rarely seen an NBA floor this year but has been performing above expectations for the Maine Celtics of the G-League. In 26 games for Maine, Davison has averaged 12.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per contest while shooting 50.6% from the field and 31.7% from deep.

With so much competition at the guard positions, Davison will be hoping to make the most of his opportunity to improve his chances of cracking the rotation next season or potentially replacing Payton Pritchard should the third-year guard be traded in the summer.

Pritchard Committed to The Celtics For This Season

After failing to find a move away from the Celtics at the February 9 trade deadline, Pritchard addressed his current position within the team when speaking to the media following a practice session on that same day.

"I love this organization. This whole thing is about me wanting to play because that's what I love to do." Payton Pritchard wants to clear up his feelings for Boston, and his teammates after expressing wanting more playing time before the trade deadline pic.twitter.com/WR6Ez2ts2P — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 12, 2023

“My minds already reset, and I’ve already been open about where I was at. And I’m here now. I’m a professional at the end of the day, I’m gonna work, and any minute I’m gonna play because I love to play basketball. This whole thing about what everybody’s been saying, you know, I love this city, I love this organization, I love my teammates, this is like one of the best…I’m here, and I do love it here, and I’m committed. I wanna help this team any way I can to win a championship,” Pritchard said.

Pritchard, 25, has seen the floor on 46 occasions this season, yet is averaging career lows across the board with 4.7 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1 assist per game on 39% shooting from the field and just 33.1% from the perimeter.

Malcolm Brogdon Reveals Challenges of Bench Role

While Pritchard has struggled to see the court this season, Brogdon has also been adjusting to a new role, although it’s one, he’s been thriving in, and that is as Boston’s sixth man.

Speaking after his 29-point performance against the Raptors on April 5, Brogdon revealed some of the challenges he has faced this season as he adjusts to coming off the bench rather than being a guaranteed starter.

Malcolm Brogdon on how his expectations of being a part of the Celtics has matched up with his experience this season 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/6Uu5PCRxDE — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 6, 2023

“I knew I’d be coming off the bench,” Brogdon said. “The Celtics, Brad [Stevens] they were very upfront about that…and I was all for it, I am all for it and I knew it would be a very fluid situation. For me, it’s about understanding that, embracing it, and continuing to embrace it for 82 games and in the playoffs. I feel that’s what I’ve done. That’s what I’ve tried to do to the best of my ability. As far as the rest of the team, as far as us being successful, this is exactly what I thought. I thought I’d be coming to a championship team; that’s what we have here. So we got to keep pushing. We’re trending in the right direction and [we’re] exactly where we want to be.”

Brogdon is currently in the running for the Sixth Man of the Year award, and Celtics fans will be hoping that he can get recognized for a string of impactful performances throughout the season.