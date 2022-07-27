Celtics Sent Ominous Warning on Jaylen Brown’s Future

Since news broke that the Boston Celtics were considering trading Jaylen Brown to the Brooklyn Nets in return for Kevin Durant, a lot has been said about Boston’s star wing player’s potential future with the franchise.

Brown has been here before, having previously been floated in trade discussions for Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Bradley Beal, and now Durant, so it’s fair to assume he’s feeling a little neglected.

In a recent article by Bleacher Report’s A Sherrod Blakely, multiple executives from around the league shared their thoughts on Brown’s long-term future with the Celtics, with the common response being, “He won’t forget this.”

"Jaylen won't let this affect his play, but he won't forget this, either," – A really interesting piece from @ASherrodblakely today on Jaylen Brown's future relationship with the Celtics. https://t.co/s0yoanSxDn — Adam Taylor (@AdamTaylorNBA) July 27, 2022

“When you give your blood, sweat, and tears, as I know he has to that team, and you don’t feel you’re getting that same love back, it’ll definitely make you look different or look twice at your front office and how they do things,” a Western Conference coach told the Bleacher Report journalist.

Brown has been with the Celtics since they drafted him with the third pick in the 2016 NBA Draft and has two years remaining on his current deal.