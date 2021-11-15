Celtics Star Listed as ‘Out’ but Aiming for Return vs. Cavs

Jaylen Brown has missed the Boston Celtics last four games due to a hamstring injury but is a possibility to return for Monday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

To start the day, the NBA’s 8:30 am injury report still has Brown listed as out, but the All-Star wing previously told NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin that he’s aiming to return for tonight’s game.

As I just reported @NBCSBoston: Jaylen Brown told me he's hopeful to return from a right hamstring strain on Monday. Said he's feeling good and moving in the right direction, but wants to see how his body responds over the next couple days. #Celtics — Abby Chin (@tvabby) November 14, 2021

“It’s getting better, got in some good work today, working with the team, trying to get back on the court, but it’s getting a lot better,” Brown told the media on November 10th, “It’s grade one, so it’s nothing severe, but anybody who’s had hamstring injuries knows they can be uncomfortable.”





Jaylen Brown Says Hamstring Injury is "Nothing Severe.” | Practice Interview 11-10 BRIGHTON, MA — Jaylen Brown spoke to the media On Wednesday and gave an update on his hamstring injury. Brown Quotes: Q :On his hamstring: “It’s getting better … I tried to explode off and I felt a pull … it’s a grade 1, so it’s nothing severe.” Brown added that he’ll be ready when… 2021-11-10T17:26:03Z

Since being added to the injury list, the Celtics have gone 2-2, with their latest loss being a 20-point collapse against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Brown, who was leading the Celtics scoring charts with 25.6 points per game, has been a big miss for the Celtics, especially on the offensive end, where they have been prone to stagnating for significant periods of time.

Despite Brown’s comments that he’s aiming for a return against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, November 15th, the team has approached his injury with caution, and it’s likely that if he does play, he will be on a strict minutes restriction.

Al Horford Is ‘Probable’ for Cavs Game

Al Horford is another vital member of the Celtics roster who missed the team’s loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, November 13th. Horford has missed three games for the Celtics thus far, but not consecutively. However, the team is 1-2 without the veteran big-man in the rotation.

Yesterday, the Celtics noted Horford is “probable” for Monday’s game against the Cavaliers, which will be a massive addition to the team’s front-court when facing off against Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Cleveland: Jaylen Brown (right hamstring strain) – OUT

Al Horford (low back pain) – PROBABLE

Josh Richardson (right knee tendinopathy) – PROBABLE

Brodric Thomas (left AC joint sprain) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 14, 2021

Horford has been rolling back the years with his recent performances for the Celtics, winning over the fanbase and becoming an integral part of what the team does both offensively and defensively.

In his 10 games so far this season, Horford has been posting 12.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per Basketball-Reference, while NBA Stats has the veteran big-man sitting second in blocks per game with 2.3.

Celtics Looking to Avenge Saturday’s Loss

The Cavaliers 89-91 victory over the Celtics marked the third time this season that Boston has surrendered a commanding lead on route to a defeat. Sure, arguments can be made about Brown and Horford being out injured and that the Celtics had played an overtime game the night before, but the loss put the team back below .500 on the season.

Heading into tonight’s game, the Celtics have had a day of rest and could possibly have a full rotation of their primary players. Boston has developed an identity on the defensive end of the court that is starting to pay dividends, and according to NBA Stats, the team ranks third in defensive rating since the start of November. But the team has to continue to stay locked in, with their lackadaisical approach when holding the lead being one of their most significant flaws.

“Just the comfortability once you get the lead, people just start to get a little too casual, we’re too casual on the offensive and defensive end. They started to run, and we couldn’t cut it,” Robert Williams told the media after Saturday’s loss.

Furthermore, Ime Udoka was forced to go deeper into his bench than previously due to injuries and fatigue. While it’s excellent seeing the younger core getting game reps, he will likely revert to a shortened rotation in tonight’s contest.

The Celtics play the Cavaliers on Monday night before facing the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, November 17th, and then the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, November 19th.