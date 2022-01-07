Celtics Star’s Post-Game Comments Send Twitter Into Meltdown

It wasn’t long ago that many considered the Boston Celtics to be the next great dynasty.

This was a roster that boasted Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and prime Al Horford. The bench unit comprised Terry Rozier, Marcus Morris, Aaron Baynes, Daniel Theis, PJ Dozier, Semi Ojeleye, and Robert Williams. On top of such a deep rotation, the Celtics still owned multiple draft selections from other teams, along with most of their own draft picks.

Fast forward three years and the feel-good factor has long since gone, and fans are becoming increasingly worried about the state of their team. The Celtics no longer boast one of the deepest teams in the NBA, nor do they have a bountiful supply of trade assets. Instead, the rotation is full of limited players with little resale value, and any potential deal would cost the Celtics some of their future draft stock.

It’s understandable then that as Boston continues to struggle, losing game after winnable game, the fan base’s concerns continue to grow. But what the fan base didn’t expect was one of the team’s star players taking a reminiscent walk down memory lane following the Celtics December 6 loss to the New York Knicks.

Jayson Tatum Discusses His Early Career Success

Consistent losing can do peculiar things to people. Some will become abrasive, others withdrawn. But in Tatum’s case, he’s become reminiscent, which is both shocking and concerning at the young age of 23 in equal measure.

Tatum has at least another 12 years in the NBA, many of which will be spent fighting for post-season dominance, so to be looking back on the early chapters of your career so soon is a worrisome effort.

“In the grand scheme of things, look back to those years when we were going to the Conference Finals, and it makes you really appreciate those moments, because it’s hard, it’s not easy. Early on in my rookie year, I thought that was just normal, winning all those games, winning games in the playoffs, probably taking it for granted a little bit. But to enjoy those moments, stuff like this happens, and I think that makes you appreciate time like that a little more. Just knowing how hard it is to win in this league,” Tatum said following the Celtics latest loss.





Of course, Tatum wasn’t saying that he doesn’t believe the Celtics won’t return to the conference finals during his tenure on the roster. He simply explained that the NBA is a difficult league to find success in. But that didn’t stop Celtics Twitter, and NBA Twitter for that matter, from sharing their opinions on Tatum’s comments.

Twitter Reacts to Tatum’s Reminiscent Comments

Whenever a player starts discussing “the good old days” or casting an admiring eye towards previous success, fans will begin to read between the lines, which often leads to the assumption that a player wants out of their current situation.

As always, we can rely on Twitter to give us the full spectrum of fan reactions, and following Tatum’s comments, the app didn’t let us down.

“The juxtaposition of Tatum being the “he’s only 19″ guy four years ago and him sounding like a nostalgic 32-year-old vet here……… girls he’s GONE,” @HaleyOSomething wrote on Twitter.

“Back when our players were up and coming, hungry, motivated, and were so competitive they’d close every game in the fourth. Good times, good times,” @PlayoffJays_ weighed in

In an interesting twist, fans of opposing teams took the opportunity to postulate potential moves for Tatum in the not-to-distant future.

In all likelihood, Tatum was just voicing his frustrations at his team’s current plight and sharing the Celtics’ difficulties if they wish to get back to their previous contender status. Despite the Celtics’ loss to the Knicks, Tatum had a fantastic game and displayed every aspect required of him if he wishes to one day be in the MVP discussion.

Now, the Celtics will wait until December 8, when they face the Knicks again in what is their fourth game of the season.