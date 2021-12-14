Celtics’ Tatum Explains Heated Talk With Teammate: ‘Nothing Personal’

Midway through the fourth quarter, with the Boston Celtics up by 11, Jayson Tatum ran a fast break, losing the ball in the process.

Unfortunately, Dennis Schroder was running the weakside lane, offering Tatum a passing outlet for what was likely an easy two points. However, Tatum didn’t see his teammate, or he felt capable of finishing the play independently.

Luckily, Tatum’s loss of control didn’t result in a turnover due to a Milwaukee Bucks player touching the rock before it crossed out of bounds, allowing the Celtics to retain possession. But, to the keener eye watching that play unfold, you could see a frustrated Schroder slam his hands into the stanchion.

The Celtics called a timeout a few possessions later, and the two players got into a heated debate. First, they exchanged words on the court, then in the huddle, before eventually seeming to make peace with one another before heading back out to help Boston snap their three-game losing stream.

Jayson Tatum and Dennis Schroder were having an animated conversation heading into the timeout.

The Celtics, who had been in complete control of their December 13 matchup, continued to roll on offense, eventually coming away with a win against the reigning NBA champions.

Tatum Believes Disputes Like That Are Inevitable

After the Celtics’ victory over the Bucks, Tatum addressed the dispute to the media.

“Anybody that’s played in the NBA or a professional sport, you know it’s a high-intensity game, and guys care. It’s nothing personal. It’s nothing more than that. We’re just trying to figure things out. When there are 19,000 people in the arena, it’s hard to have an inside voice. Just two passionate guys who care about winning, nothing more than that, we’re fine, and we move on,” Tatum explained.





Jayson Tatum spoke with media following a 42 PT performance against the Bucks in Boston's 117-103 win.

The Celtics had been struggling heading into their game against Milwaukee, having struggled against the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and Phoenix Suns. Yet, with the return of Jaylen Brown from injury and a 42-point scoring performance from Tatum, the Celtics were able to get back into the win column.

The on-court dispute between Tatum and Brown isn’t the first time we’ve seen players get into it after feeling like they’re being neglected or “looked off” on the court. Still, it usually garners more attention when it involves a team’s star commodity.

Ime Udoka Welcomes Accountability

One of the key buzzwords of Ime Udoka’s young reign as Head Coach of the Boston Celtics has been accountability. From coaching staff to end-of-bench rotation players, Udoka wants everybody to hold each other accountable for their performances in training sessions and on the court.

After seeing two of his more critical roster members enter into a dispute, based on frustration and a desire to win, Udoka seemed pleased with his team’s mindset.

“Some guys missed each other. Basically, in transition, they didn’t see each other. They took a foul, and we missed an opportunity to score there. The one thing I talked about in the last few days, in the meetings and watching film, is accountability with each other, not just me yelling all the time. Honestly, I’d like to see that (rather) than not saying anything. Those things happen, and by the time we left the timeout, it was done,” Udoka told the media following the game.





Ime Udoka spoke with media following Boston's 117-103 bounceback win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Udoka spoke on Jayson Tatum and passed on advice he once gave to a young Kawhi Leonard about respecting veterans too much.

Tatum and Schroder continued to share the floor following the Celtics timeout and judging by how they played together down the stretch. It would seem that Udoka was right.

Players who willingly hold each other to a high standard usually end up becoming leaders of their team, and Boston sorely needs leaders to emerge from their current unit.

With a few days rest until the Celtics take on the Golden State Warriors on Friday, December 17, Tatum and Schroder will have ample time to work through any residual differences between them, which should allow Boston to be firing on all cylinders like they were against Milwaukee on a mid-December night.