Celtics in Trade Discussions to Acquire former Dunk Champion

There are less than 24 hours until the NBA’s trade deadline passes, and the Boston Celtics are still one move shy of ducking under the luxury tax.
However, with Boston’s recent uptick in form, there’s a growing notion that Brad Stevens may have switched his train of thought and entered the buyers market. Since the turn of the year, the Celtics have been one of the NBA’s most efficient teams, which has coincided with their roster being healthy for the first time this season.
So, rather than looking to dodge the luxury tax, Boston may choose to enter into discussions for additional help. According to Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe, one player the Celtics are showing interest in is Terrence Ross of the Orlando Magic.
“The Celtics have been working the phones. According to an NBA source, the club is working on a package to acquire Orlando swingman Terrence Ross, who has one more year left on his contract, with Dennis Schröder, another player and likely a draft pick headed to the Magic,” Washburn wrote.
Ross is Having a Down Year
One major talking point about the Celtics’ interest in Ross is that the veteran wing is having a down year in terms of production. Shooting just 30.8% from three and 47.6% from the field, many believe that adding Ross to Boston’s already precarious shooting issues would only serve to exacerbate the problem.
However, the Magic have been struggling all season. Without Jonathan Isaac and Markelle Fultz, Orland has been forced to rely on rookies and sophomores as their primary rotation pieces. Ross, who doesn’t project as a high-level self-creator has been feeding off scraps for the most part of the season, and should he find himself in Boston, would likely return to the 36.4% three-point shooter we’ve become accustomed to seeing.
Another interesting wrinkle in a potential Ross deal is that the veteran would likely move into a bench role for the Celtics, which could suit his playstyle and help him rediscover his scoring touch. Currently, Oregon native is a bonafide starter with the Magic, but if he was to come off the bench, he would be a focal point for Boston’s second-unit and would terrorize other team’s secondary defenses.
Schroder Continues to Be Linked With a Trade Away
As you would expect, Dennis Schroder is a key piece of the proposed trade to Ross, which is nothing new for Boston’s short-term veteran guard. Yet, over recent weeks, Schroder has been proving his worth to the Celtics, and recent reports now suggest Stevens would want a viable return in any deal for Schroder.
“He’s been playing well, and he’s been a good part of what they’re doing lately,” said one league exec. “I still think they might prefer to move him, but now they’re looking for an asset in return. They don’t feel like they HAVE to trade him now, and they’d like to turn him into an asset for next year,” NBA insider Steve Bulpett wrote in a recent article.
Just two weeks ago, the rumor mill stated that Stevens would consider two second-round picks in return for Schroder. Then, the veteran guard began playing within the team’s system, averaging fewer points but being more of a connector on offense, which has led to a change in approach from the front office. Schroder joined the Celtics during the off-season and signed as a free agent, so beyond his salary, there aren’t any assets attached to him, which makes keeping him for the remainder of the season a viable option.
With just a few hours remaining of the February 10 trade deadline, we won’t have to wait much longer to find out what the Celtics do or don’t do, before our attention turns back to the remainder of the season, and then, the playoffs.
I get paid more than $120 to $130 every hour for working on the web. I found out about this activity 3 months prior and subsequent to joining this I have earned effectively $15k from this without having internet working abilities Copy underneath
site to check it…. http://www.Worksite24.com