Celtics in Trade Discussions to Acquire former Dunk Champion

There are less than 24 hours until the NBA’s trade deadline passes, and the Boston Celtics are still one move shy of ducking under the luxury tax.

However, with Boston’s recent uptick in form, there’s a growing notion that Brad Stevens may have switched his train of thought and entered the buyers market. Since the turn of the year, the Celtics have been one of the NBA’s most efficient teams, which has coincided with their roster being healthy for the first time this season.

So, rather than looking to dodge the luxury tax, Boston may choose to enter into discussions for additional help. According to Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe, one player the Celtics are showing interest in is Terrence Ross of the Orlando Magic.

“The Celtics have been working the phones. According to an NBA source, the club is working on a package to acquire Orlando swingman Terrence Ross, who has one more year left on his contract, with Dennis Schröder, another player and likely a draft pick headed to the Magic,” Washburn wrote.