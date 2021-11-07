Celtics Twitter Reacts to Marcus Smart’s Fourth Quarter Performance

With 11.4 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, the Celtics were tied coming down the stretch, with enough time for one final offensive possession. Unfortunately, Marcus Smart failed to read the room and gave up a foul on Luka Doncic, essentially costing the Celtics one final offensive possession.

Coming into this game, the Celtics were on a two-game winning streak and were looking to finish their road trip 3-0 before enjoying a few days’ rest. However, a Luka Doncic step-back ensured the Celtics lost this tightly fought contest.

Despite head coach Ime Udoka taking the blame for Smart’s foul, many on Celtics Twitter failed to be as understanding.

Don’t understand the intentional foul by Marcus Smart. Shot clock was in the Celtics’ favor to get it back. Why? — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) November 7, 2021

Brutal final 30 seconds for Marcus Smart against the Mavs. On top of the bad foul to give on Doncic, he also missed Boston's final shot with 30 seconds left while trying to draw a foul on Porzingis, throwing up unneeded low quality shot since Boston was already in penalty. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) November 7, 2021

Only Marcus Smart could make the huge 3 with 2 minutes left to give the Celtics the lead while then also having the two plays that helped lose them the game — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) November 7, 2021

After botching the endgame for the Celtics, Marcus Smart is being punished. His punishment is that he will have to wear the Jersey of Shame during the next home game. pic.twitter.com/w1CrmUA5Ht — BigStudWithaGuitar (@ThatsForQuakers) November 7, 2021

Marcus smart is a liability as a ball player man, he just does stuff cuz he wants too and it cost the Celtics wins an on top of that he runs his mouth, like tf would you foul Luka at that moment 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ — Sly Cooper (@hhjr_) November 7, 2021

Smart’s performances have been under increased scrutiny since he chose to call out Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown after a recent loss to the Chicago Bulls, something which is still fresh in the minds of Celtics fans worldwide.

Celtics Twitter Reacts to Smart’s Missed Shot on Porzingis

Thirty seconds remaining on the clock, the game is tied at 104-104; the Mavericks trap Jayson Tatum on the strong-side wing. Tatum reverses the ball, and the Celtics hit a flurry of quick passes to find Smart open in the corner.

Kristaps Porzingis, the 7’3″ big man, quickly closes out on Smart, who then drives the ball before attempting to draw a foul on a poorly executed floater. The NBA’s new rules about non-basketball movements have limited the success of players jumping into their defender for a foul, and Smart’s attempt was equally unsuccessful.

With nine seconds remaining on the shot clock, and Tatum sinking into the weakside corner for the kick-out pass, fans were perplexed at Smart’s decision to try and draw the foul call. Especially after his comments earlier in the week about making the correct basketball play. “There’s only so much I can do without the ball in my hands,” Smart said after the Celtics’ loss to the Bulls.

Well, with the game tied up, and only 30 seconds remaining on the clock, Smart had the ball in his hands and ultimately made a poor decision, causing Celtics Twitter to air their frustrations.

Having to see my basketball team live and die by Marcus Smart moment each passing years is really something else — Rookie contract Kuchiki (@TrapsouIII) November 7, 2021

All of Marcus smart's "hustle plays"(and I kind them) mean NOTHING when he shoots a bad shot trying to draw a foul in a tie game!! Soooooooooooooooooooo done with this guy. Last name is not fitting — jaychardonnay (@jaychardonnay) November 7, 2021

Yet for some reason Marcus smart thinks he can still get the foul call 😂 dudes not a smart hooper — Logan (@Bergy_72) November 7, 2021

Marcus smart has blown it for the Celtics in the last three playoffs. They should trade him for some draft picks and draft a legitimate big man in the future to go with Brown and Tatum https://t.co/EDwaKMo6lk — Jab TV🏁 (@Westlooppapi) November 7, 2021

“The Marcus Smart experience” is something many Celtics fans have come to love or loathe, and against the Mavericks, they were treated to the full range of Smart’s abilities and limitations. However, it’s becoming increasingly clear that Smart’s recent comments to the media have placed his own game under the microscope, and currently, he’s not fairing well because of it.

Celtics Twitter is Split on Smart’s Value

Some sections of the fanbase are still incredibly supportive of Smart and what his skill-set brings to the table, while others are frustrated with what they perceive as consistent low-quality shots and poor decision making.

Smart has been at the center of Celtics debates for a while now. After his recent comments and poor performance in the final minutes of the Mavericks game, the conversation is boiling over into social media.

It seems the people have turned against Marcus Smart very quickly — Kaleigh☘️ (@KBEvans09) November 7, 2021

Marcus Smart driving JT outta Boston is not a storyline I ever envisioned — Quinn (@queueyoueyeenen) November 7, 2021

i love marcus smart, i love rooting for him, i love when he does something insane even when it fails. but if the rest of the team is out on him then i don't really know what to do — Jayson Taint 'em (@Mao_ZeDunk) November 7, 2021

LOVE AND TRUST!!!!!!! — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) November 7, 2021

While this may be the eye of the storm for Smart, it may also be the beginning of the end for his Celtics tenure. Calling out your team’s star players in public has a way of exasperating your own shortcomings, especially in a market like Boston, where sports is a way of life.

Smart will have a few days rest now before returning to the court against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, November 10th, where he will be looking to redeem himself after some questionable decisions in what was ultimately a two-point game down the stretch.