Celtics Twitter Reacts to Ben Simmons Rumors

It was just an ordinary Monday afternoon, we were all going about our daily lives, and then, The Athletic‘s Shams Charania dropped a bombshell trade rumor in our laps.

As Charania’s report claimed, Jaylen Brown would need to be included in any potential trade for Ben Simmons.

The Boston Celtics have engaged in conversations with the 76ers revolving around Simmons and expressed interest in the 6-foot-11 guard, sources tell The Athletic. Talks have been fluid with no traction as of yet, those sources say. Any potential Simmons deal with the Celtics would have to include All-Star forward Jaylen Brown, an ascending talent who is in the midst of another career season, averaging 25.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

While the idea of Simmons is an attractive prospect to any NBA team, the potential cost of any deal is seemingly too high. Adding Simmons to the core of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown is one thing, but trading away one of them for a perceived threat to the locker room is another.

Celtics Twitter Reacts to Jaylen Brown As a Trade Piece

Simmons’ equity around the NBA is at an all-time low, from passing up shots in the playoffs to refusing to play for the Sixers, and Celtics fans aren’t willing to see Brown leave in order to facilitate any potential deal.

For a Celtics team struggling with spacing, adding another non-shooter in Simmons doesn’t make sense, especially when the player going back is one of your most consistent scorers across all three levels.

Furthermore, Simmons would heap further scoring burden on Tatum, who has struggled for consistency to start the year. With the Celtics already devoid of shooters, moving on from Brown in what would likely be a straight swap makes little sense, despite Udoka’s desire to win games on the defensive end.

Brown Has Been Boston’s Best Player to Start the Season

In light of Tatum’s early-season struggles, Brown has stepped up both his offensive and defensive production and has arguably been the Celtics’ best player thus far. Over his first eight games, Brown is averaging 25.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists on 60.3% true shooting per Basketball-Reference.

Despite missing the end of last season with a wrist injury and then struggling with COVID during pre-season, Brown has hit the ground running to start the year and has displayed a tighter handle and ability to create scoring opportunities for others.

While Brown’s offense has been fantastic since his return to the court, his defense has been equally improved, primarily when operating as a point-of-attack defender.

This is spectacular One on One Defense by Jaylen Brown. He completely neutralizes Tyler Herro, with his lateral quickness and wing span, and gets a hand on the ball, poking it out. Then he forces Herro into a bad shot. Great Job JB 🔒🔒🔒 pic.twitter.com/BkSfknBpw0 — 𝜜¹𝙃𝒐𝒐𝒑𝒛 (@A1Hoopz) November 5, 2021

Brown has flashed huge upside on defense in recent seasons and is still only 25-years-old, and just entering the start of his prime years. Sure, Simmons would represent an upgrade over Brown on the defensive end, but it’s becoming more marginal by the season. When you factor in the offensive production and versatility, it’s easy to see why Celtics fans feel they would be losing this trade.

Unfortunately, Brown has been ruled out for the next 7-14 days with a hamstring injury, meaning Celtics fans are going to need to wait to see their rising star in action again.