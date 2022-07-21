Celtics Urged to Sign Former Lottery Pick in Free Agency

As we slowly head towards the start of training camp, the Boston Celtics still have a couple of open roster spots to fill.

Of course, with the team projecting to be around $40 million over the luxury tax, President of Basketball Operations, Brad Stevens, will need to be judicial with who he acquires to round out the roster.

Still, it’s pretty clear the Celtics could use another big man and an additional wing if they want to have a roster full of NBA-level talent for the coming season. According to Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley, one wing target who could make sense for Boston is Jeremy Lamb.

Don’t even think this is a Celtics fan thing but I don’t know why fans are so picky filling out the deep bench lmfao. There is nothing wrong with Jeremy Lamb or Ben McLemore in an 11th man role. — . (@b__easy) June 24, 2022

“The 30-year-old may not be an elite sharpshooter, but he is an effortlessly smooth shot-maker. He’s still slippery enough to free himself from tight coverage, and if he gets an opening, he has the confidence to pull from anywhere. The Celtics needed more reliability from their scoring reserves this past season. Lamb could help check that box this time around,” Buckley wrote in his July 20 article.

Lamb spent last season with both the Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings, participating in a total of 56 games, with averages of 7.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists, while shooting 38.3% from the field and 32.4% from deep.

What Would Lamb Bring to Boston?

Lamb will be entering his 11th year in the NBA next season and is a well-respected veteran who is known for providing a reliable wing presence from the bench. Standing at six-foot-five with a six-foot-eleven wingspan, Lamb is a capable perimeter defender, who could easily slot into Boston’s switch-heavy defensive scheme.

On offense, the Virginia native is a reliable slasher and mid-range scorer, who averaged a career-high 76% conversion rate around the rim last season, while also hitting a respectable 43% on his mid-range jumpers. Sure, Lamb will never be a DeMar DeRozan level player, but his scoring profile is rather similar, and he will come way cheaper than what the Chicago Bulls are paying their mid-range assassin.

OTD in 2019 Jeremy Lamb’s half court heave wins it for the Hornets (+580 ML) pic.twitter.com/7dPHfCPfvn — Barstool Sportsbook (@BSSportsbook) March 24, 2021

Essentially, Lamb would be tasked with being a plus defender, along with attacking close-outs to force defensive collapses, while playing in a limited bench role.

Boston Could Choose to Keep Roster Spots Open

Just because the Celtics have a couple of open roster spots, doesn’t mean they’re under any pressure to fill them any time soon. In fact, Brad Stevens could opt to leave a spot or two open heading into the season, giving Boston flexibility to pursue players off waivers later down the line.

Of course, there is still a world where the Celtics invite some of the Summer League squad to training camp and one of them impresses enough to earn a short-term deal to spend the season with the Celtics. Still, even then, there would probably be at least one opening within the roster heading into the season.

Updated Boston Celtics roster ☘️

—

Marcus Smart

Jaylen Brown

Jayson Tatum

Al Horford

Rob Williams Malcolm Brogdon

Derrick White

Grant Williams

Payton Pritchard

—

NBA Draft

JD Davison International

Yam Madar

Juhann Begarin

—

Several open roster spots remaining! ☘️ pic.twitter.com/ZcNo6m54e3 — Dan Kelley (@DanKelley66) July 1, 2022

However, if Ime Udoka and the coaching staff are looking to add more veteran know-how onto their roster, Lamb could be an ideal fit, assuming he’s willing to take a limited role in order to compete for a championship.