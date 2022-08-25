10-Time All-Star Floated as Potential Free Agent Target for Celtics

The Boston Celtics still have three open roster spots, and although they’re bidding to take a closer look at some of the young veterans they’ve recently invited to training camp, it might be time to start looking towards some proven talent.

As things stand, the Celtics have two primary gaps in their rotation – a backup wing and a rotational center, both of which will likely be resolved before the start of next season. Of course, when it comes to adding talent, there is always the question of fit, potential opportunity, and ability to make an impact.

Enter Carmelo Anthony, a true veteran scorer that has adapted his game to a bench role in recent seasons. Of course, should Boston make a move to acquire Anthony, they would first need to ensure they have the minutes to give him a viable role within the rotation – as even at 37, he still has plenty to offer as an offensive outlet.

Bleacher Report’s Paul Kasabian has also cited Anthony as being a potential free agent option for the Celtics, as the front office continues to explore ways to improve Boston’s bench with their last three roster slots.

“With that in mind, there are a few forwards or bigs on the market if the C’s feel they need reinforcements, either now or during the season. They include LaMarcus Aldridge, Carmelo Anthony, Montrezl Harrell, DeMarcus Cousins, and Hassan Whiteside,” Kasabian wrote on August 23.

Anthony spent last season with the Los Angeles Lakers and impressed in his ability to operate as a scoring specialist off the bench – this past season, the New York native averaged 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game while shooting 52.1% from two and 37.5% from deep.

Can Boston Find a Role For Anthony

Shortly after the Celtics entered the NBA off-season, they announced the acquisition of Danilo Gallinari – a sharpshooting forward who while aging, can still provide a scoring punch as a catch-and-shoot thread, while also offering some versatility due to his ability to play multiple positions.

Hassan Whiteside, Carmelo Anthony, Markieff Morris still looking for work – Boston Herald https://t.co/IaaU6MR6yY — Olx Praca (@PracaOlx) August 22, 2022

Unfortunately, Gallinari’s presence could mean that Anthony isn’t deemed necessary for the Celtics, as there is a significant crossover between what the two veterans bring to the table. And that’s where the biggest hurdle for acquiring Anthony in free agency arises – because last season, he spent 74% of his time as a power-forward, the same role Gallinari would occupy.

As such, Anthony is unlikely to join a stacked Celtics roster, as, at this stage in his career, he will want to be contributing off the bench, rather than being an emergency scorer. And, of course, there is also the issue of finding a role for Sam Hauser who is also a scoring specialist but struggles on defense.

Kevin Durant Staying in Brooklyn

Another reason why Boston has probably been reluctant to fill out their rotation is that they were focused on potentially adding Kevin Durant, and didn’t want to round out their rotation until the situation was resolved.

Luckily, that saga has come to a conclusion, as on August 23, The Atheltic’s Shams Charania reported that Durant and the Brooklyn Nets front office had buried the hatchet and re-committed to moving forwards as a unit.

Steve Nash, Joe Tsai and Sean Marks met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles on Monday and have decided to move forward with partnership, Nets say. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 23, 2022

So with Durant now out of the picture, Boston’s attentions will likely turn towards filling out the back end of the roster – but it’s unlikely we see any movement until their Exhibit 10 guys get an opportunity to impress during training camp.