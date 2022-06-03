Celtics Veteran Gets High Praise From Patrick Beverley

Al Horford has been the success story of the post-season, not just for the Boston Celtics, but across the entire NBA.

After sitting most of last year while playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Horford return to Boston courtesy of the trade that saw Kemba Walker head in the opposite direction. And after a rocky start to the season, the Celtics have never looked back.

Now, Horford is one of the most impactful members of the Celtics rotation, averaging 12.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists on 51.9% shooting and 46.3% from the perimeter over his 18 playoff games so far this season. Against the Golden State Warriors on June 2, Horford continued to defy the aging process, as he ended the game with 26-points, making him the team’s top scorer on the night.

Speaking on SportsCenter after the game, Minnestoa Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley heaped praise on the 36-year-old center, labeling him a ‘proven winner’ while also detailing his impact for the Celtics during their post-season run.

“A proven winner, he’s done it in levels, he’s done it in college, he’s done it at this level. A big who doesn’t take a long time to get into his shot, it’s a quick flick, he can shoot it from the corner, he can shoot it up top, a screen-and-popper. A physical force. Al Horford came and showed out, but he’s been doing that all playoffs,” Beverley said.

Horford ‘Grateful’ to be in NBA Finals

Before this season began, Horford had the unenviable record of being the (active) player with the most post-season appearances without making it to the NBA Finals. However, on June 2, Horford removed himself from that record and made sure to make the most of his opportunity.

Speaking to the media following the Celtics’ 120-108 victory, Horford ensured to vocalize his gratitude for the position he finds himself in.

“Just grateful for this opportunity. It’s just going out there and playing basketball at the end of the day. That’s just what it is. Just grateful to be in this position. God has put me in this position, and it’s something that I embrace and I’m excited about.

Just excited to be able to share this stage with this group of guys. We have a lot of great guys here, guys that have really bought into what we’re trying to do. It’s just fun to see all that come together,” Horford told reporters after the game.

Since returning to Boston, the veteran big man has been a calming presence both on the floor and in the locker room, and as the NBA Finals progresses into deeper waters, Horford’s cool demeanor will be vital for the Celtics when they’re forced to weather a Warriors’ onslaught.

Marcus Smart Heaps Praise on Horford

Al Horford has seen the growth of Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, and Jaylen Brown firsthand, having been on the Celtics roster when each of them began making their marks in the league. For most of Boston’s current rotation, Horford is ‘their vet’ and has helped them adjust to the professional game and improve their craft during the off-season.

Smart has continually heaped praise on Horford when given the chance, and following the Celtics game one victory, he took the opportunity to do so again when speaking with reporters in a post-game press conference.

“We were ecstatic for him. Al is the OG, man. He puts in the work. Don’t nobody deserve to be here more than him. The way that he carries himself professionally, the professionalism he comes to this game with every day, we knew it was only a matter of time for him to have a big game, and continue to have a big game. That’s what he does. That’s what he’s been doing. He’s been that catalyst for us this whole year,” Smart said.

Keeping Horford’s age in mind, there’s no telling if this will be his only chance at lifting an NBA trophy, as such, we can expect him to continue over-performing for the remainder of the post-season, after all, Horford and the Celtics are only three more wins away from being crowned champions.