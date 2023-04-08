Kendrick Perkins Says Celtics Should Be ‘Praying’ to Avoid Playoff Foe

While the Boston Celtics have confirmed their spot in the postseason by finishing as the second seed in the Eastern Conference, they will be forced to wait to find out who their first-round opponent will be.

The way the play-in tournament works is that whoever finishes seventh and eighth will play each other once, with the winning team being scheduled as the opponent for the second seed. Right now, the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks occupy the sixth and seventh places in the Eastern Conference, meaning one of those two teams will likely face the Celtics in a week’s time.

According to former Celtics champion Kendrick Perkins, Boston should be praying to avoid the Heat due to the difficult matchup they pose and the recent playoff history between the two teams.

“If I’m the Celtics, I’m praying that I don’t see playoff Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in the first round. … It would be upset alert … I’m telling you this right now.” —@KendrickPerkins pic.twitter.com/u8rlU11Q1p — First Take (@FirstTake) April 7, 2023

“If I’m the Celtics, I’m praying that I don’t see Jimmy Butler, playoff Jimmy Butler, and the Miami Heat in the first round,” Perkins said. “If I’m the Celtics, I’m praying that I don’t have to see Erik Spoelstra matched up with Joe Mazzulla in the first round when it comes down to making adjustments.”

The Celtics will get a taste of a potential first-round matchup when they face the Atlanta Hawks on April 9 in what will be the final game of their season.

Jayson Tatum Issues Statement Ahead of Playoffs

Jayson Tatum on playoff time: 'This is the moment we been working for'

When speaking to the media after his 21-point performance against the Toronto Raptors on April 7, Jayson Tatum discussed his excitement at heading into the playoffs, crediting his team for the hard work they’ve been putting in behind the scenes.

“Experience is the best teacher,” Tatum said. “This group, (what) we’ve been through over his last two years, we’ve been through a lot. We’ve accomplished a lot and we’ve failed and we’ve failed together. And essentially, we worked all offseason and preseason and had a great regular season. I know we got one more game (left), but to get to this point, to get back to the playoffs, to get another opportunity and another shot. This is the moment that we have been waiting for, been working for.”

Tatum has been operating at an All-Star level all season and is averaging 30.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 46.6% from the field and 35% from deep.

Jaylen Brown Reveals Shock Injury

Jaylen Brown cut his right hand picking up a glass vase he knocked over while watering his plants last night and got 5 stitches. Said he’s expected to be ready for the playoffs, but he’s pissed. pic.twitter.com/JMVYnwGgtN — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) April 7, 2023

During the Celtics’ game against Toronto, Jaylen Brown was a notable absence from the rotation. As reported by The Athletic’s Jared Weiss, the All-Star wing has suffered a hand injury after cutting himself on some glass and needing five stitches – fortunately for the Celtics, Brown is expected to recover in time for the playoffs.

“Jaylen Brown cut his right hand picking up a glass vase he knocked over while watering his plants last night and got 5 stitches,” Weiss Tweeted. “Said he’s expected to be ready for the playoffs, but he’s pi***d.”

Whoever the Celtics end up facing to begin the postseason, it’s clear that both Brown and Tatum will be significant factors in Boston’s chances of progressing into the later rounds.