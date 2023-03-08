Charles Barkley Calls Out Celtics Champion Over Viral ‘Total BS’ Slander

It’s been a tough couple of weeks for the Boston Celtics. As things stand, they’ve won three games in a row and are just 3-4 in their games since the NBA All-Star break. However, while Boston fails to make much noise on the court, one of their former players is making plenty away from it.

Former Celtic Kendrick Perkins, who is an ESPN media member, recently stated that Nikola Jokic’s MVPs are a product of racial bias while discussing this year’s NBA award, as the Denver Nuggets big man could potentially win his third in a row. TNT personality and Hall-of-Famer Charles Barkley called out Perkins for the take.

“I can promise this – I’ve never said anything on television just to get clicks,” Barkley said during an appearance on Altitude Sports Radio. “That don’t mean I’ve been right or wrong, whatever. What I’ve never said, so I’m like, ‘Well, I know people are going to react and go crazy. Let me say this.’ And this is what bothers me also. Man, race is such a touchy subject. Because very few people have a pure heart, is what I call it. We can talk about race as much as you want to as long as you’re going to be fair and honest. But to slander this man in this situation is just total BS.”

Charles Barkley on Kendrick Perkins, JJ Redick and the MVP Race: 92.5 FM – Denver's Altitude Sports Chuck joins the fellas late to discuss Kendrick Perkins comments on the MVP vote being about race and skin color, Nikola Jokic candidacy and the Nuggets West outlook — Watch live at twitch.tv/altitudesr 2023-03-07T19:22:39Z

Jokic is one of the frontrunners to take home the MVP award this season, but Perkins has been outspoken about his belief that the big man does not deserve the award. He has stated that Jokic is stat-padding because of his triple-doubles, as well as claiming that there has been racial bias when it comes to the award.

Paul George Praises Jayson Tatum

In other news, LA Clippers star Paul George recently had some very nice things to say about Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum. On his new podcast, Podcast P with Paul George, George praised Tatum’s accomplishments thus far and stated that he’s his pick to win this year’s MVP award.

“What Tatum is doing is impressive,” George said. “Young guy. Went to the Finals last year. He could have very well been satisfied with that. He’s gotten better, and his game has gotten better and he’s confident with who he is as a player in this league now, and it’s showing… He’s going crazy! And what is Boston, first in the East? You’ve gotta give it to Tatum, what he’s doing is incredible…Tatum is my favorite in the MVP race.”

Paul George on Westbrook, LeBron vs. MJ and Haircuts | Podcast P | EP 1 Paul George and his co-hosts Dallas Rutherford and Jackie Long tip off the premiere episode of “Podcast P” by debating how to fix the NBA All-Star game and this season’s MVP frontrunner. PG also shares a personal Kobe Bryant story before giving his take on the league’s scoring spree and load management problem. PG then… 2023-03-06T18:00:08Z

Jaylen Brown Sends Message to Celtics

Meanwhile, Jaylen Brown had some strong words for his team after their recent loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. He delivered an NSFW rant, stating that they have to start winning games. As noted, the Celtics are currently on a three-game losing streak.

“In the midst of the storm, I think that was a valiant effort. But there’s no moral victories in this s***. Like, we gotta win games, period,” Brown said via NBC Sports Boston. “And I gotta be better at spots in overtime and through the game, I feel like I rushed some shots that I wish I could have back. But, overall, we just have to have a fighter’s mentality, and we gotta play to win.”