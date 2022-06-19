Celtics to Bring in 25-Year-Old ‘Defensive Force’ for Closer Look

As the Boston Celtics prepare for the offseason, it seems as though there shouldn’t be many changes in store. Most of their roster is still under contract, and all nine of their primary rotational players will be back for next year (barring a trade).

However, one thing that should be on their to-do list is adding some depth. After their core bench players of Derrick White, Payton Pritchard, Grant Williams, and Daniel Theis, they didn’t have anybody they could consistently lean on this past season.

In turn, they will apparently be bringing in a 25-year-old defensive monster for a workout very soon. Chinanu Onuaku, a former second-round pick who spent last season overseas in the Israeli League with Bnei Herzliya, last played in the NBA in 2018. Long-time NBA insider Marc Stein reported the news on June 13.

“The Celtics, according to EuroHoops.net, also plan to bring Onuaku to Boston for a look after the NBA Finals,” Stein reported.

Other teams showing interest include the Toronto Raptors, Dallas Mavericks, and Cleveland Cavaliers. The 6’10 big man averaged 15.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1.5 blocks with Bnei Herzliya last season.

In addition, an international scout who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy.com sang Onuaku’s praises. He said that he is a completely “different player.”

Onuaku is a ‘Defensive Force’

According to the scout, Onuaku wasn’t put in a great position to succeed when he was drafted, as the Houston Rockets were playing small ball and Clint Capela had asserted himself as the starting center.

“I think a lot of people had higher hopes for him as an NBA player but he was a second-rounder in a bad spot, playing for Houston right when Clint Capela was kind of coming into his own and you had (coach Mike) D’Antoni there, and they were going small a lot. So there was no place for him,” the scout explained.

However, he has improved his game since then and is still a beast on the defensive side of the ball.

“But he is very long and strong, he has put on muscle and he is a good athlete. He has always been a really solid defensive force, he can block shots and get rebounds. He has come a long way offensively, he has some semblance of post moves, which he really did not have coming out of college. He can step out and shoot, too, which he was never able to do. He is a different player,” said the scout.

Chinanu Onuaku with the block late in #NBASummer action! pic.twitter.com/HZbpmja3Qx — NBA (@NBA) July 9, 2018

He does come with his flaws, however, as Onuaku has struggled with his free throw shooting, his hands, and turnovers (a common problem for the Celtics this past season).

“The two things that are still problems for him are his free-throw shooting and his hands. Very turnover prone. It’s not as bad as it used to be but that could be a problem in getting him on the floor for an NBA team,” the scout stated.

However, despite his defensive prowess and growing interest around the league, Onuaku is best known for his free throws.

Onuaku’s Rick Barry Free Throws

Stein noted Onuaku’s funky free-throw mechanics in his report, stating that he’s the only professional basketball player he knows who still shoots like that.

“Onuaku is the only active professional player I know of (besides Rick’s son Canyon Barry) who shoots his free throws underhanded like Barry did,” Stein wrote. “An update: Don’t be surprised to see those underhanded free throws again in the NBA in the future given how much noise Onuaku made in Israel this season.”

Chinanu Onuaku and his underhand free throws make their NBA debut pic.twitter.com/UlOw129ns0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 27, 2016

The big man’s underhanded free throws are fun to watch, and if he can be an impactful defensive presence, Celtics fans might get the chance to see them in person next season.