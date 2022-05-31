Colin Cowherd Disrespects Celtics: ‘Not a Great Team’

Colin Cowherd Disrespects Celtics: ‘Not a Great Team’

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Getty Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

For anybody watching the Eastern Conference Finals, it was clear the Boston Celtics made life harder than it needed to be, as they allowed an injury-hobbled Miami Heat to push them to seven games.

Some observers believe that Boston’s inability to finish off a wounded opponent is evidence that they’re still not ready to lift an NBA Championship, especially against a veteran Golden State Warriors team with a wealth of experience.

Sure, Boston took the hard road, and sure, they had moments where they looked capable of throwing it all away. But the fact is, this Celtics team has now defeated the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, and Heat en route to a finals berth. Yet, according to Colin Cowherd, Boston’s struggles throughout the conference finals are all that matters, and we’ve learned all we need to about what to expect in the coming weeks.


VideoVideo related to colin cowherd disrespects celtics: ‘not a great team’2022-05-31T16:30:49-04:00

“Boston’s one of those teams, they’re not a great team, they’re a good team. They do something really well, defensively they’re very strong. But they can’t put you away, they do in the regular season, they were second behind Phoenix for blowouts, but once you get to the post-season, better coaching, better teams, Boston can win games, control games, but it mostly feels like they allow teams to stay close…They’re just not gifted enough offensively to put away a banged-up, fairly average Miami team,” Cowherd said on a recent episode of The Colin Cowherd Podcast.

Celtics Recognize Size of Task Ahead

When you look at this current Celtics roster, it’s littered with young, high-level talent. And while being young has its upside, it does limit you in terms of experience and ability to stay locked in throughout a 48-minute contest – as we’ve seen from Boston throughout the NBA calendar year.

However, according to Ime Udoka, the Celtics are aware of the task at hand and are fully focused on overcoming the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, regardless of how tough that task may seem.

“It would be all for naught if we go lay an egg in the Finals, and we understand that. Guys were quick to celebrate but quick to flip the page and say, we got four more. We don’t hang or celebrate Eastern Conference Championships in the Celtics organization. So, we all fall in line and appreciate that standard of excellence. Playing for a championship because we’re here now, so, try to finish the deal,” Udoka told the media shortly after the Celtics booked their place in the NBA Finals at the Heat’s expense.

Since 2017 the Celtics have faced Golden State 10 times and have won seven of those contests, and while those games all came in the regular season, that will be a statistic that isn’t lost on the coaching staff or the players heading into this series.

Steve Kerr Weary of Marcus Smart

After multiple years of being Boston’s sixth man, Marcus Smart finally got given the keys to the offense to start the season and has grown into one of the better playmaking guards in the league over the subsequent months.

Of course, Smart’s defense will always be his calling card, but his ability to spot a pass in the half-court, break down defenses off the dribble or when moving off-ball, and his sudden willingness to move the rock rather than take ill-advised shots have all season his stock rise around the league.

In a recent press conference, Steve Kerr noted how Smart’s impact on the floor is similar to that of Draymond Green’s, which is high praise coming from a coach who has won three championships with Green steering the ship as a defacto on-court coach.


VideoVideo related to colin cowherd disrespects celtics: ‘not a great team’2022-05-31T16:30:49-04:00

“His strength and his anticipation, he’s got an incredible feel for the game. He’s like the guard version of Draymond (Green), he’s reading angles. he’s guarding all five positions. If he switches onto a five-man, he’s so strong he can hold them off. He can chase point guards around, he’s big enough to guard wings. He can guard one through five in the modern game, appropriately names, really smart player, very versatile, and a great defender,” Kerr told the media.

If Smart can stay healthy, and keep a cool head while also limiting his shot attempts, Kerr could be right, and the Celtics Defensive Player of the Year could be a deciding factor in who comes out of the NBA Finals as the 2022 champions.

Read More
,
Comment Here
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x